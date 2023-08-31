Woman wears dramatic wigs daily after employer asks her to change colourful hair
Clarence Friedman speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on the day's trending online news. Skip to 3.56 for this one.
Emily Benschoter, a 29-year-old woman from Georgia in the United States of America is going viral on TikTok as she documents wearing "terrible wigs" to work.
Friedman explains that Benschoter got a job for a font-of-house role in hospitality after a telephonic interview but on her first day after getting hired, her employer ask that she change her hair which is coloured brown and pink, ombre-style.
In reports which document Benschoter's response to this, she says that dying her hair for a job she works at for 40 hours per week wasn't an option because she is a self-expressive person.
So, she came up with a solution to keep both her hair and job, dubbing it "malicious compliance" which involves wearing "terrible wigs" to work everyday.
Benschoter also documented her story (while wearing said terrible wigs) on TikTok which went viral.
One video racked up more than 574,000 views and 40,000 likes with the on-screen text saying: "When you have pink hair but corporate does not approve so you wear terrible wigs."
@emuhleeebee @Jay Benke you killed it with this one, bestie. 😭 #pink #pinkhair #maliciouscompliance #corporate #corporatelife #corporatetiktok #corporatehumor #corporateamerica #coloredhair ♬ 原聲 - mycatso_cute
Friedman says that it doesn't make much sense that Benschoter can go to work with these wigs but not with her own pink hair... in 2023.
The hospitality industry decided that their customers want to see people [employees] who are very conventional and I'm just thinking, in this day and age, is that really true?Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barbs Wire
How about that for malicious compliance?!
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Woman wears dramatic wigs daily after employer asks her to change colourful hair
More from Entertainment
Neon Dreams is back to perform for Mzansi in September!
Neon Dreams: Dreaming Out Loud Festival is set for September. Music lovers are welcomed to celebrate in the good, true and beautiful.Read More
[WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life
Woelk claimed to be one of the women forced to sample Adolf Hitler’s food to make sure it wasn’t poisoned.Read More
Karen Zoid releases 10th studio album!
Zoid's 10th studio album drops Friday, 1 September.Read More
ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog set to release new single at 73-years-old
Fältskog, one of the original members of the legendary Swedish group ABBA is planning to release new music after 10 years.Read More
Travis Scott announces ‘Circus Maximus’ tour, 1.5 years after Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott has revealed the dates and venues for his North American trek in support of his latest chart-topping album “Utopia.”Read More
African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm
Triggerfish Animation's Creative director, Anthony Silverston speaks about the company's place in African animation.Read More
Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books?
Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary.Read More
Mzansi rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from back op
The comedian is reportedly on the road to recovery following a back operation.Read More
[WATCH] 'Leave him alone.' Adele stops security from killing a fan's vibe
Adele stopped her Las Vegas concert to help a fan who was constantly being bothered by security.Read More