Goodbye William Nicol Drive, hello Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive?
It appears Johannesburg’s iconic William Nicol Drive it set for a name change.
That’s right, the 4km stretch where you probably found yourself stuck in traffic at one point will soon be known as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.
Business Tech reports that the city council has initiated the process for the renaming, which was in the pipeline for years.
RELATED: Could William Nicol Drive be named to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela? Talks begin
The initial process to rename the road began in March 2021 with a public comment phase on the proposal running until April 2021.
The City of Johannesburg said the change was to honor Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who was an anti-apartheid activist and politician.
She was also the second wife of former president, Nelson Mandela.
But who is William Nicol?
According to the Heritage Portal, Nicol was an administrator of the former Transvaal from 1948 to 1958.
He was a strong advocate of education and was strongly against the apartheid system of Bantu education.
This article first appeared on 947 : Goodbye William Nicol Drive, hello Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive?
