‘My strength as an actor is that my reference is the truth’ – Dr John Kani
Clement Manyathela speaks with Dr John Kani, legendary actor and Playwright
Kani was born in 1943 in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth.
He joined the Serpent Players drama group in 1965 and went on to achieve fame for his art and face persecution for his political beliefs.
My strength as an actor is that my reference is the truth, and my experience is my living existence.Dr John Kani, Legendary Actor/Playwright
In 1975 he won a Tony award for his performance in Sizwe Bansi is Dead, which emerged from a collaboration by Kani, Athol Fugard and Winston Ntshona.
This play was widely performed both locally and internationally.
However, when he returned home with his award, he was immediately detained.
23 days Winston and I were in solitary confinement.Dr John Kani, Legendary Actor/Playwright
This arrest sparked massive political movements as a number of actors in Broadway marched for their release.
I fell asleep immediately. I hadn’t slept in all that time, [but] now I knew they couldn’t kill me. The world knew they had me.Dr John Kani, Legendary Actor/Playwright
In 1995 when the truth and reconciliation commission was set up Kani says that he was involved in numerous workshops on what reconciliation means.
It was during this time that he wrote “Nothing But The Truth.”
Kani speaks about post-apartheid and his book ‘Nothing But The Truth’ on #TheCMShow with @TheRealClementM' 702 (@Radio702) August 31, 2023
📍Sandton
🖥️ https://t.co/W6eZvRzHfZ #TheCMShow #HangingOut #JohnKani #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/VNnRALotj3
In more recent years he has starred in quite a few very popular movies including Black Panther, Murder Mystery and The Lion King.
While he has done some incredible roles, he says he also very selective in the roles he is willing to accept.
I do not play any role that degenerates the dignity of a black man. I do not play any role that I don not believe is going to enhance my craft.Dr John Kani, Legendary Actor/Playwright
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Lifestyle
Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay
Don't let seasonal allergies get you down.Read More
The Owl Rescue Centre saves indigenous baby owlet from pet store priced R4999
The Owl Rescue Centre in Hartebeespoort has come to the rescue again - saving a rare indigenous owlet from being sold.Read More
What's neXt for Twitter/X? According to Musk, audio and video calls
Elon Musk announces that X (formerly known as Twitter) will get video and audio calls.Read More
Babies to the back! European airline tests out ‘adults only’ section
The ‘Adults Only Zone’ only available to people aged 16 and over.Read More
Goodbye William Nicol Drive, hello Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive?
The iconic road which runs through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.Read More
Size matters! Burger King sued for deceptive Whopper images on menus
Burger King is set to face a lawsuit that alleges it makes its Whopper appear larger on its menus than it is in reality.Read More
Apple launch date set, here’s what to expect from the iPhone 15
New iPhones, Apple Watch and (possibly) AirPods, here's what we know so far.Read More
Basic food prices went up 7.3% in the past year
The average cost of living continues to rise as consumers fork out more for food.Read More
5-door Suzuki Jimny is making its way to SA in time for Christmas!
It is around 360mm longer than the old model and boasts more rear legroom, luggage space, and a higher wheelbase.Read More