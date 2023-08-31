‘My strength as an actor is that my reference is the truth’ – Dr John Kani





Clement Manyathela speaks with Dr John Kani, legendary actor and Playwright

Kani was born in 1943 in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth.

He joined the Serpent Players drama group in 1965 and went on to achieve fame for his art and face persecution for his political beliefs.

My strength as an actor is that my reference is the truth, and my experience is my living existence. Dr John Kani, Legendary Actor/Playwright

In 1975 he won a Tony award for his performance in Sizwe Bansi is Dead, which emerged from a collaboration by Kani, Athol Fugard and Winston Ntshona.

This play was widely performed both locally and internationally.

However, when he returned home with his award, he was immediately detained.

23 days Winston and I were in solitary confinement. Dr John Kani, Legendary Actor/Playwright

This arrest sparked massive political movements as a number of actors in Broadway marched for their release.

I fell asleep immediately. I hadn’t slept in all that time, [but] now I knew they couldn’t kill me. The world knew they had me. Dr John Kani, Legendary Actor/Playwright

In 1995 when the truth and reconciliation commission was set up Kani says that he was involved in numerous workshops on what reconciliation means.

It was during this time that he wrote “Nothing But The Truth.”

In more recent years he has starred in quite a few very popular movies including Black Panther, Murder Mystery and The Lion King.

While he has done some incredible roles, he says he also very selective in the roles he is willing to accept.

I do not play any role that degenerates the dignity of a black man. I do not play any role that I don not believe is going to enhance my craft. Dr John Kani, Legendary Actor/Playwright

