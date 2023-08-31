Babies to the back! European airline tests out ‘adults only’ section





Ever been woken up by a crying baby and just wished you could be on an adult-only flight?

European airline Corendon Airlines will test out ‘Only Adults’ section across select flights between Amsterdam and the Caribbean Island of Curaçao starting 3 November.

The ‘Only Adults Zone’ will feature 102 seats at the front of the plane, including nine with extra legroom, The Independent reports.

It will be separated from the rest of the plane by walls and curtains to create “a shielded environment that contributes to a calm and relaxed flight”.

This means no screaming and crying babies in your vicinity because your cabin neighbours are aged 16 and over.

It should come at no surprise that a seat in the ‘adult’ zone will cost you a little extra.

For a one-way ticket, a seat in the zone will set you back an additional €45 (about R922), and an XL seat an extra €100 (about R2 047,83).

So, how badly do you dislike having kids in your cabin?

