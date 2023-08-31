Babies to the back! European airline tests out ‘adults only’ section
Ever been woken up by a crying baby and just wished you could be on an adult-only flight?
European airline Corendon Airlines will test out ‘Only Adults’ section across select flights between Amsterdam and the Caribbean Island of Curaçao starting 3 November.
The ‘Only Adults Zone’ will feature 102 seats at the front of the plane, including nine with extra legroom, The Independent reports.
It will be separated from the rest of the plane by walls and curtains to create “a shielded environment that contributes to a calm and relaxed flight”.
This means no screaming and crying babies in your vicinity because your cabin neighbours are aged 16 and over.
It should come at no surprise that a seat in the ‘adult’ zone will cost you a little extra.
For a one-way ticket, a seat in the zone will set you back an additional €45 (about R922), and an XL seat an extra €100 (about R2 047,83).
So, how badly do you dislike having kids in your cabin?
This article first appeared on 947 : Babies to the back! European airline tests out ‘adults only’ section
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121593992_teenage-girl-looking-at-plane-window-during-flight-young-passenger-travelling-by-airplane-by-first-t.html
More from Lifestyle
Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay
Don't let seasonal allergies get you down.Read More
The Owl Rescue Centre saves indigenous baby owlet from pet store priced R4999
The Owl Rescue Centre in Hartebeespoort has come to the rescue again - saving a rare indigenous owlet from being sold.Read More
What's neXt for Twitter/X? According to Musk, audio and video calls
Elon Musk announces that X (formerly known as Twitter) will get video and audio calls.Read More
‘My strength as an actor is that my reference is the truth’ – Dr John Kani
Award-winning actor and Order of Ikhamanga recipient Dr John Kani celebrated his 80th birthday on 30 August 2023.Read More
Goodbye William Nicol Drive, hello Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive?
The iconic road which runs through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.Read More
Size matters! Burger King sued for deceptive Whopper images on menus
Burger King is set to face a lawsuit that alleges it makes its Whopper appear larger on its menus than it is in reality.Read More
Apple launch date set, here’s what to expect from the iPhone 15
New iPhones, Apple Watch and (possibly) AirPods, here's what we know so far.Read More
Basic food prices went up 7.3% in the past year
The average cost of living continues to rise as consumers fork out more for food.Read More
5-door Suzuki Jimny is making its way to SA in time for Christmas!
It is around 360mm longer than the old model and boasts more rear legroom, luggage space, and a higher wheelbase.Read More