'Younger people are desperate and turning to insurance fraud to make ends meet'
Clarence Ford interviews Garth de Klerk, CEO of Insurance Crime Bureau (ICB).
The cost of living is on a steep increase in what feels like a roller coaster that's never coming down.
People are under tremendous levels of stress, doing whatever necessary to make ends meet, even if that means committing a crime.
According to the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service, more people (especially amongst the younger age group) are considering insurance fraud as a means to relieve some of the financial pressure.
Research by the Insurance Fraud Bureau in the UK found that one in four 24-year-olds said that they would consider lying on their insurance application to save money.
De Klerk says that the process of analysing whether or not a claim is valid has become more challenging over the years.
He adds that insurance fraud is often committed not by those who can no longer afford their insurance, but by those crippled by debt.
RELATED: Insurers do investigate! Don't lie or pad your claim - Wendy Knowler
RELATED: Rosemary Ndlovu: ‘You look at her and ask yourself, is this person human?’
People are becoming more desperate.Garth de Klerk, CEO – Insurance Crime Bureau
You do have to cast more of a beady eye at any claim these days than you would in the past.Garth de Klerk, CEO – Insurance Crime Bureau
It's not the people who can't afford the insurance, it's the people that can't afford their debts.Garth de Klerk, CEO – Insurance Crime Bureau
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Younger people are desperate and turning to insurance fraud to make ends meet'
Source : Pexels: Andrea Piacquadio
More from Business
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can
The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong.Read More
New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases
Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year.Read More
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft
Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in illegal refineries.Read More
Woolies hasn't passed on any loadshedding costs to consumer, says CEO
The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' year-end results.Read More
SA's Aspen invests big in partnerships with global companies
'We've called it right' - The Money Show interviews CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's year-end results.Read More
100% Female workforce powers up Africa through solar Ener-G
Rene Salmon, Production Manager at Ener-G-Africa Cape Town speaks about the company's 100% women-run workforce.Read More
Tourism is back, demand on the rise – Capital Hotels founder
Marc Wachsberger (Capital Hotels & Apartments founder) gives an update on the tourism industry, post the pandemic.Read More
With people living longer, do we need to rethink retirement?
Parts of the world are facing issues with an ageing population and demands to extend the retirement age.Read More
How Quro Medical Aims To Pioneer Africa's First and Largest Virtual Hospital
Using technology for the greater good and making healthcare that much more accessible. That's Quro Medical.Read More