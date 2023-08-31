The Owl Rescue Centre saves indigenous baby owlet from pet store priced R4999
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about The Owl Rescue Center who saved a rare owlet from being sold.
Skip to 7.25 for this one.
Friedman says that the The Owl Rescue Centre in Hartebeespoort has done what they do best - save owls.
The owl rescue organisation shared to their social media page on Facebook that sometimes being an owl isn't a hoot at all as they often find themselves in precarious situations. When they do, the The Owl Rescue Centre takes them in safely.
Just yesterday, The Owl Rescue Centre was contacted about a rare baby Tiger Owl which is also known as Great Horn Owls native to America being advertised in a pet store for R4999.
After negotiating with the pet store owner, The Owl Rescue Center had the law on their side which states that pet stores and people are allowed to sell exotic owls in certain provinces, but this specific owl being sold was an indigenous Spotted Eagle Owlet - not the Tiger Owl as they first thought it was - making it illegal to sell.
When faced with the law not on the pet store owner's side, they handed over the baby owlet to the Owl Rescue Centre team.
Thankfully, the furry eagle owlet wasn't sold and is safe and sound.
