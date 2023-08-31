What's neXt for Twitter/X? According to Musk, audio and video calls





In the latest change Musk is making to the platform, communication via X will soon get more comprehensive.

In the Tweet he states that the video and audio calls on X will work on IOS, Mac, and PC.

In addition to this, he says that no phone number will be required for this service.

Video & audio calls coming to X:



- Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

- No phone number needed

- X is the effective global address book



That set of factors is unique. ' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

After acquiring Twitter in 2022 Musk has expressed that he wanted to turn the platform into ‘an everything app’.

This would mean users could use X for anything from social networking to financial services to online shopping, rather than relying on multiple different apps.

He has made a number of changes to the platform, outside of the name change, some of which have not received favourable responses from users.

Musk did not mention in the tweet when the update would be available, only that it was ‘coming to X.’