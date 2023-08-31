Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Kids need brain food, a smart breakfast' - 1 million meals campaign organiser NPO Outside the Bowl Global's Executive Director Loren Erasmus on fighting childhood hunger. 31 August 2023 2:23 PM
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
73 people confirmed dead in Joburg CBD fire Emergency teams warn it's likely that they will discover more bodies as they continue to scour through the once-abandoned structur... 31 August 2023 11:12 AM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low This week’s developments have demonstrated it yet again writes Mandy Wiener, as corruption-accused Ace Magashule forms new party. 31 August 2023 6:03 AM
Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday. 30 August 2023 12:12 PM
'Younger people are desperate and turning to insurance fraud to make ends meet' People are under tremendous levels of stress, doing whatever necessary to make ends meet, even if that means committing a crime. 31 August 2023 3:04 PM
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year. 30 August 2023 8:31 PM
Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay Don't let seasonal allergies get you down. 31 August 2023 2:57 PM
The Owl Rescue Centre saves indigenous baby owlet from pet store priced R4999 The Owl Rescue Centre in Hartebeespoort has come to the rescue again - saving a rare indigenous owlet from being sold. 31 August 2023 2:26 PM
What's neXt for Twitter/X? According to Musk, audio and video calls Elon Musk announces that X (formerly known as Twitter) will get video and audio calls. 31 August 2023 2:25 PM
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
Woman wears dramatic wigs daily after employer asks her to change colourful hair A woman in Georgia (USA) has resorted to wearing different dramatic wigs to work after being told that her pink hair was not allow... 31 August 2023 12:21 PM
Neon Dreams is back to perform for Mzansi in September! Neon Dreams: Dreaming Out Loud Festival is set for September. Music lovers are welcomed to celebrate in the good, true and beautif... 31 August 2023 8:54 AM
[WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life Woelk claimed to be one of the women forced to sample Adolf Hitler’s food to make sure it wasn’t poisoned. 30 August 2023 2:02 PM
Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases In the UK alone, a total of 272 individuals purchased products from Kenneth Law. Out of the 272, 88 people died. 30 August 2023 11:10 AM
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay

31 August 2023 2:57 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Allergies

Don't let seasonal allergies get you down.

As we transition from winter to spring, so too come the pesky seasonal allergies.

Seasonal allergy sufferers are in for a long ride as temperatures change and pollen season kicks in.

Solenco shares five easy practices that you can implement to prevent sniffling, sneezing, and the itchy feels.

Shower before bed

Pollen and other allergens can get trapped in our hair during the day and make their way into our airways.

Opting for a nighttime shower can save you from essentially spending eight hours with those triggers.

Don’t remove your nose hair

While some might think nose hairs as a nuisance, they actually act as a defensive wall to keep allergens out.

Sneezing, while often a symptom, is just another way your body expels allergens.

Purify the air

Investing in a good quality air purifier can help remove pollen and other allergens from inside your home.

You want to aim to get one that removes 99.8% of particles in the air.

Allergy-proof your home

Keep your windows and doors closed during the early morning and evening as pollen counts are typically high during this time.

Opt for dusting surfaces with a damp cloth so particles are absorbed and can be properly disposed of.

Keep mould away

Those living in humid conditions should keep their home mould-free with the help of a dehumidifier.

It can prevent damp and mould from settling.


This article first appeared on 947 : Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay




31 August 2023 2:57 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Allergies

More from Lifestyle

Image source: The Owl Rescue Centre Facebook screengrab

The Owl Rescue Centre saves indigenous baby owlet from pet store priced R4999

31 August 2023 2:26 PM

The Owl Rescue Centre in Hartebeespoort has come to the rescue again - saving a rare indigenous owlet from being sold.

Picture: Pixabay.com

What's neXt for Twitter/X? According to Musk, audio and video calls

31 August 2023 2:25 PM

Elon Musk announces that X (formerly known as Twitter) will get video and audio calls.

© alenkasm/123rf.com

Babies to the back! European airline tests out ‘adults only’ section

31 August 2023 1:13 PM

The ‘Adults Only Zone’ only available to people aged 16 and over.

FILE: Dr John Kani. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

‘My strength as an actor is that my reference is the truth’ – Dr John Kani

31 August 2023 1:04 PM

Award-winning actor and Order of Ikhamanga recipient Dr John Kani celebrated his 80th birthday on 30 August 2023.

A picture of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the premiere 'Winnie' on 3 June 2017. Picture: Refilwe Pitjeng/EWN.

Goodbye William Nicol Drive, hello Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive?

31 August 2023 12:24 PM

The iconic road which runs through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.

© Teerawut Masawat/123rf.com

Size matters! Burger King sued for deceptive Whopper images on menus

31 August 2023 12:07 PM

Burger King is set to face a lawsuit that alleges it makes its Whopper appear larger on its menus than it is in reality.

Photo by Trac Vu on Unsplash

Apple launch date set, here’s what to expect from the iPhone 15

31 August 2023 10:56 AM

New iPhones, Apple Watch and (possibly) AirPods, here's what we know so far.

caftor/123rf

Basic food prices went up 7.3% in the past year

31 August 2023 8:41 AM

The average cost of living continues to rise as consumers fork out more for food.

New Suzuki five-door Jimny. Picture: Suzuki SA/Facebook.

5-door Suzuki Jimny is making its way to SA in time for Christmas!

31 August 2023 7:03 AM

It is around 360mm longer than the old model and boasts more rear legroom, luggage space, and a higher wheelbase.

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can

30 August 2023 8:42 PM

The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong.

73 people confirmed dead in Joburg CBD fire

Local

Joburg EMS on high alert after 2.7 magnitude tremor hits parts of Gauteng

Local

MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low

Politics

Taxi task team sets 4-week deadline to finalise remaining points of disagreement

31 August 2023 5:02 PM

Deadly Joburg CBD fire could have been avoided, says Makhubele

31 August 2023 4:47 PM

Barista and chef rise above deafness in their careers

31 August 2023 4:38 PM

