Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay
As we transition from winter to spring, so too come the pesky seasonal allergies.
Seasonal allergy sufferers are in for a long ride as temperatures change and pollen season kicks in.
Solenco shares five easy practices that you can implement to prevent sniffling, sneezing, and the itchy feels.
Shower before bed
Pollen and other allergens can get trapped in our hair during the day and make their way into our airways.
Opting for a nighttime shower can save you from essentially spending eight hours with those triggers.
Don’t remove your nose hair
While some might think nose hairs as a nuisance, they actually act as a defensive wall to keep allergens out.
Sneezing, while often a symptom, is just another way your body expels allergens.
Purify the air
Investing in a good quality air purifier can help remove pollen and other allergens from inside your home.
You want to aim to get one that removes 99.8% of particles in the air.
Allergy-proof your home
Keep your windows and doors closed during the early morning and evening as pollen counts are typically high during this time.
Opt for dusting surfaces with a damp cloth so particles are absorbed and can be properly disposed of.
Keep mould away
Those living in humid conditions should keep their home mould-free with the help of a dehumidifier.
It can prevent damp and mould from settling.
This article first appeared on 947 : Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134339487_allergy-symptoms-unhappy-afro-family-using-paper-tissues-while-blowing-nose-and-sneezing.html
More from Lifestyle
The Owl Rescue Centre saves indigenous baby owlet from pet store priced R4999
The Owl Rescue Centre in Hartebeespoort has come to the rescue again - saving a rare indigenous owlet from being sold.Read More
What's neXt for Twitter/X? According to Musk, audio and video calls
Elon Musk announces that X (formerly known as Twitter) will get video and audio calls.Read More
Babies to the back! European airline tests out ‘adults only’ section
The ‘Adults Only Zone’ only available to people aged 16 and over.Read More
‘My strength as an actor is that my reference is the truth’ – Dr John Kani
Award-winning actor and Order of Ikhamanga recipient Dr John Kani celebrated his 80th birthday on 30 August 2023.Read More
Goodbye William Nicol Drive, hello Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive?
The iconic road which runs through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.Read More
Size matters! Burger King sued for deceptive Whopper images on menus
Burger King is set to face a lawsuit that alleges it makes its Whopper appear larger on its menus than it is in reality.Read More
Apple launch date set, here’s what to expect from the iPhone 15
New iPhones, Apple Watch and (possibly) AirPods, here's what we know so far.Read More
Basic food prices went up 7.3% in the past year
The average cost of living continues to rise as consumers fork out more for food.Read More
5-door Suzuki Jimny is making its way to SA in time for Christmas!
It is around 360mm longer than the old model and boasts more rear legroom, luggage space, and a higher wheelbase.Read More