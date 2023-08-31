The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company
Motheo Khoaripe talks to 'the Unlearning Lady' Zanele Njapha, CEO of The Unlearners.
Are you a workaholic who struggles to find a healthy work-life balance, either because of your own or your employer's expectations?
Well, you're not alone.
Ongoing research by the World Health Organization (WHO) into work and wellness shows that the number of work-related deaths is climbing.
Motheo Khoaripe discusses this burning issue and the WHO findings with 'the Unlearning Lady' Zanele Njapha, founder and CEO of specialist business consultancy The Unlearners.
They are not just talking about physical injury-related deaths - you[re also looking at a range of illnesses that come from that.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
The research also shows that for people who work about 55 hours or more per week, those individuals and probably you and I, have a 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease than a person who for example might work 35-40 hours. This is crazy!Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
Njapha asks the question: Where do you get your best work ideas?
For herself, it happens to be in the bath. Khoaripe talks about the period of COVID isolation when his creative juices flowed while he was walking in the garden.
A lot of people will share the exact same information - things like when I'm taking a walk, when I'm on a run, when I'm swimming, whatever it is... it's actually outside of work.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
I think this is where the conversation needs to start, because not only your insights and creativity happen when there's a level of disengagement, but also on the the other side of that is the idea that work in today's context - when we're all unintentional workaholics - is actually killing us.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
These are the issues that should be on our minds for example during job interviews, or when we ourselves take on leadership positions and expect high productivity Njapha says.
She talks about the importance of creating a workplace culture of "checking in".
It's important to understand that people do their best work when they pull away from work, when they don't work and work is actually the last thing on their mind.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
While work-life balance is the popular term, it is really about almost "working through the fluidity" Njapha feels.
She points out that work is a big part of our lives, with data showing it is the thing we do second only to sleeping.
"It's just a matter of understanding how do I move in and out of those two different parts of my life so that I'm still bringing my best self to the conversation, and still being my best self at work as well."
Njapha believes the solution starts with having a culture where everyone can check in at an organisation.
If you find you're working with a leader who doesn't necessarily inspire this, perhaps invite them to the conversation she suggests.
"I think we need to build a culture where we can check in with ourselves and know what the signs are, and then have an open conversation about what we then do next."
The unlearning expert lists three key things the check in process starts with.
How do you feel if you put your hand on your heart - do you feel like you need to retreat?Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
The second thing is your productivity levels which links beautifully with what the organisation gets, because you work with them and not for them... so your productivity levels, your great ideas that come from retreating, actually serve the company's bottom line... If they say they care about their bottom line they have to care about you and your wellness and your ability.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
The final thing is your body, because the body speaks... When you're sitting at your desk and feeling this back pain that started some time ago, chances are it's your body telling you it might be time to start stepping away.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
Scroll to the top to listen to this fascinating conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63746030_businessman-sitting-at-office-desk-full-with-papers-being-overloaded-with-work.html?vti=368pns-1-3
More from Business
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs'
Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing a hike in the Health Promotion Levy.Read More
Municipalities continue to fail the people they should be serving, study shows
A 12-year study of our 5 biggest metros shows to what extent municipalities underspent on services, overspent on wages, and ‘robbed’ ratepayers through overinflation.Read More
'Younger people are desperate and turning to insurance fraud to make ends meet'
People are under tremendous levels of stress, doing whatever necessary to make ends meet, even if that means committing a crime.Read More
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can
The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong.Read More
New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases
Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year.Read More
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft
Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in illegal refineries.Read More
Woolies hasn't passed on any loadshedding costs to consumer, says CEO
The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' year-end results.Read More
SA's Aspen invests big in partnerships with global companies
'We've called it right' - The Money Show interviews CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's year-end results.Read More
100% Female workforce powers up Africa through solar Ener-G
Rene Salmon, Production Manager at Ener-G-Africa Cape Town speaks about the company's 100% women-run workforce.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs'
Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing a hike in the Health Promotion Levy.Read More
Why you should NEVER enter a cellphone contract over the phone
It might be tempting to save yourself some admin and enter a cellphone contract over the phone, but this can be a huge mistake.Read More
Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay
Don't let seasonal allergies get you down.Read More
The Owl Rescue Centre saves indigenous baby owlet from pet store priced R4999
The Owl Rescue Centre in Hartebeespoort has come to the rescue again - saving a rare indigenous owlet from being sold.Read More
What's neXt for Twitter/X? According to Musk, audio and video calls
Elon Musk announces that X (formerly known as Twitter) will get video and audio calls.Read More
Babies to the back! European airline tests out ‘adults only’ section
The ‘Adults Only Zone’ only available to people aged 16 and over.Read More
‘My strength as an actor is that my reference is the truth’ – Dr John Kani
Award-winning actor and Order of Ikhamanga recipient Dr John Kani celebrated his 80th birthday on 30 August 2023.Read More
Goodbye William Nicol Drive, hello Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive?
The iconic road which runs through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.Read More
Size matters! Burger King sued for deceptive Whopper images on menus
Burger King is set to face a lawsuit that alleges it makes its Whopper appear larger on its menus than it is in reality.Read More