'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dr Thomas Funke, CEO of SA Canegrowers.
Government's intention to raise the so-called sugar tax without consultation threatens thousands more jobs, says SA Canegrowers.
The industry body is referring to the recently published "Draft Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill" which includes an increase in the Health Promotion Levy (HPL) that is due to take effect on 1 April 2025.
RELATED: HEALA calls for higher sugar tax and better labels to stop childhood obesity
The increase in the levy was first announced in February 2022.
Its implementation was subsequently postponed to 1 April 2023 to allow for further engagement with all relevant stakeholders.
However, no consultation has taken place, the organisation says.
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dr Thomas Funke, the CEO of SA Canegrowers.
The tax was imposed on us (in 2018), and wiped out R2 billion of revenue in the first year alone, so it's caused havoc in our sector... 16 000 jobs have been lost.Dr Thomas Funke, CEO - SA Canegrowers
What we're questioning is what is the logic behind it and has it actually done what it was supposed to do, to improve lives, or has it just destroyed jobs?Dr Thomas Funke, CEO - SA Canegrowers
Funke says that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his Budget Speech in February that he was giving the industry a two-year reprieve on the implementation of the tax increase.
This period was necessary for diversification planning, he explains.
Sugarcane growers are investigating the use of their product in sustainable aviation fuel to earn revenue.
What is disappointing is that no consultation has taken place yet between for example, National Treasury and the industry on the tax and if it's actually working.Dr Thomas Funke, CEO - SA Canegrowers
In addition, the Portfolio Committee for Trade and Industry recommended a colloquium where we bring all parties together to talk about diversification, and that also hasn't happened yet.Dr Thomas Funke, CEO - SA Canegrowers
Our plea is really to government to come to the party and consult with us, we're very willing to talk to them... and let's find a way forward that can work for everyone.Dr Thomas Funke, CEO - SA Canegrowers
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/fizzy_can_drinks.html?oriSearch=fizzy+drinks&sti=lt3wd0r2a0x0odpk45|&mediapopup=111756120
More from Business
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events
The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results.Read More
The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company
There's a delicate balance between productivity and retreating, and leaders in an organisation need to be part of this conversation says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.Read More
Municipalities continue to fail the people they should be serving, study shows
A 12-year study of our 5 biggest metros shows to what extent municipalities underspent on services, overspent on wages, and ‘robbed’ ratepayers through overinflation.Read More
'Younger people are desperate and turning to insurance fraud to make ends meet'
People are under tremendous levels of stress, doing whatever necessary to make ends meet, even if that means committing a crime.Read More
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can
The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong.Read More
New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases
Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year.Read More
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft
Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in illegal refineries.Read More
Woolies hasn't passed on any loadshedding costs to consumer, says CEO
The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' year-end results.Read More
SA's Aspen invests big in partnerships with global companies
'We've called it right' - The Money Show interviews CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's year-end results.Read More
More from Local
Municipalities continue to fail the people they should be serving, study shows
A 12-year study of our 5 biggest metros shows to what extent municipalities underspent on services, overspent on wages, and ‘robbed’ ratepayers through overinflation.Read More
‘It's very good news’ - Cape Town Taxi Task Team signs commuter safety agreement
Roberto Quintas, Mayco for Urban Mobility says the Minibus-Taxi Task Team has signed an agreement to safeguard commuters.Read More
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault'
The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation.Read More
'Kids need brain food, a smart breakfast' - 1 million meals campaign organiser
NPO Outside the Bowl Global's Executive Director Loren Erasmus on fighting childhood hunger.Read More
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report
The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.Read More
73 people confirmed dead in Joburg CBD fire
Emergency teams warn it's likely that they will discover more bodies as they continue to scour through the once-abandoned structure in Marshalltown.Read More
Gift of the Givers head to Marshalltown to assist firefighters and survivors
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers explains how his team is providing help in this tragedy.Read More
'The courts have failed us': Mfuleni CPF on 'revenge' killing of 3 EFF members
Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Siya Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila were shot after threatening to demolish a suspected drug dealer’s house.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Derek Watts memorial service today at 11:30am
Today, loved ones across the country will gather to commemorate the life of the much-adored Watts.Read More
More from Lifestyle
The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company
There's a delicate balance between productivity and retreating, and leaders in an organisation need to be part of this conversation says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.Read More
Why you should NEVER enter a cellphone contract over the phone
It might be tempting to save yourself some admin and enter a cellphone contract over the phone, but this can be a huge mistake.Read More
Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay
Don't let seasonal allergies get you down.Read More
The Owl Rescue Centre saves indigenous baby owlet from pet store priced R4999
The Owl Rescue Centre in Hartebeespoort has come to the rescue again - saving a rare indigenous owlet from being sold.Read More
What's neXt for Twitter/X? According to Musk, audio and video calls
Elon Musk announces that X (formerly known as Twitter) will get video and audio calls.Read More
Babies to the back! European airline tests out ‘adults only’ section
The ‘Adults Only Zone’ only available to people aged 16 and over.Read More
‘My strength as an actor is that my reference is the truth’ – Dr John Kani
Award-winning actor and Order of Ikhamanga recipient Dr John Kani celebrated his 80th birthday on 30 August 2023.Read More
Goodbye William Nicol Drive, hello Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive?
The iconic road which runs through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.Read More
Size matters! Burger King sued for deceptive Whopper images on menus
Burger King is set to face a lawsuit that alleges it makes its Whopper appear larger on its menus than it is in reality.Read More