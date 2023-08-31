Municipalities continue to fail the people they should be serving, study shows

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs' Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing... 31 August 2023 9:12 PM
'It's very good news' - Cape Town Taxi Task Team signs commuter safety agreement Roberto Quintas, Mayco for Urban Mobility says the Minibus-Taxi Task Team has signed an agreement to safeguard commuters. 31 August 2023 5:42 PM
'Kids need brain food, a smart breakfast' - 1 million meals campaign organiser NPO Outside the Bowl Global's Executive Director Loren Erasmus on fighting childhood hunger. 31 August 2023 2:23 PM
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
Gabon coup: 'You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself' The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low This week's developments have demonstrated it yet again writes Mandy Wiener, as corruption-accused Ace Magashule forms new party. 31 August 2023 6:03 AM
The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company There's a delicate balance between productivity and retreating, and leaders in an organisation need to be part of this conversatio... 31 August 2023 8:01 PM
'Younger people are desperate and turning to insurance fraud to make ends meet' People are under tremendous levels of stress, doing whatever necessary to make ends meet, even if that means committing a crime. 31 August 2023 3:04 PM
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company There's a delicate balance between productivity and retreating, and leaders in an organisation need to be part of this conversatio... 31 August 2023 8:01 PM
Why you should NEVER enter a cellphone contract over the phone It might be tempting to save yourself some admin and enter a cellphone contract over the phone, but this can be a huge mistake. 31 August 2023 4:14 PM
Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay Don't let seasonal allergies get you down. 31 August 2023 2:57 PM
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
Woman wears dramatic wigs daily after employer asks her to change colourful hair A woman in Georgia (USA) has resorted to wearing different dramatic wigs to work after being told that her pink hair was not allow... 31 August 2023 12:21 PM
Neon Dreams is back to perform for Mzansi in September! Neon Dreams: Dreaming Out Loud Festival is set for September. Music lovers are welcomed to celebrate in the good, true and beautif... 31 August 2023 8:54 AM
[WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life Woelk claimed to be one of the women forced to sample Adolf Hitler's food to make sure it wasn't poisoned. 30 August 2023 2:02 PM
Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases In the UK alone, a total of 272 individuals purchased products from Kenneth Law. Out of the 272, 88 people died. 30 August 2023 11:10 AM
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman's brain in world first: 'It's alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
Gabon coup: 'You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself' The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
Home
Business
Local

Municipalities continue to fail the people they should be serving, study shows

31 August 2023 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Municipalities
The Money Show
Ratings Afrika
Bruce Whitfield
better service delivery
ratepayers

A 12-year study of our 5 biggest metros shows to what extent municipalities underspent on services, overspent on wages, and ‘robbed’ ratepayers through overinflation.

Motheo Khoaripe talks to Ratings Africa's Charl Kocks after the release of the study by Prisma Contract Review Risk Management director Paul Nel.

It's an often-heard complaint - that ratepayers are underserviced by municipalities even as they have to cough up more and more to pay for services.

A 12-year comparative study of our five biggest metros shows just how municipalities are failing the people they should be serving.

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com
© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

The study conducted by Prisma Contract Review Risk Management director PaulNel, shows that municipalities across the country "underspent on services, overspent on wages, and ‘robbed’ billions through overinflation from ratepayers".

RELATED: JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault'

Nel bases the findings on data from the annual reports of the metropolitan governments of Joburg, Cape Town, eThekwini, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

BusinessLIVE reports the two biggest takeaways from the study as follows: the extent to which the Treasury’s uniform financial ratios and norms, as set out in circular 71 of the Municipal Finance Management Act, are ignored; and second, the stark dichotomy between the performance of Joburg, the country’s economic heartland, and Cape Town, its smaller rival.

Motheo Khoaripe gets some insight into the state of our municipalities and their budgeting from Charl Kocks, principal ratings officer at Ratings Afrika.

The fact that the municipalities are struggling is just that. There's a great struggle, so unfortunately in the process the residents are not getting the bang for the buck because much of the money is actually going into areas that aren't really complete service delivery areas.

Charl Kocks, Principal Ratings Officer - Ratings Afrika

They're obviously reporting every year (chuckles) as to what they've done with the money but, yes, infrastructure is in a dilapidated state and to fix that costs megabucks... because if you don't do maintenance frequently then eventually you just have to replace.

Charl Kocks, Principal Ratings Officer - Ratings Afrika

Commenting on the failing state of infrastructure in many metros, Kocks makes the point that this is something South Africa is far behind schedule on in most of the country.

I do believe that some money is being spent on infrastructure but it's not enough. Also, there are so many other holes that the municipalities have to fill with this money that there's not going to be much left over to actually apply to infrastructure... These are some of the problems that we sit with.

Charl Kocks, Principal Ratings Officer - Ratings Afrika

Ratings Afrika believes that the current funding model for municipalities is not working.

RELATED: Another blow to SA's delivery of key services as Treasury toys 2024 budget cuts

There needs to be a big rethink in this regard, Kocks says.

This rethink needs to take into account that these so-called administered prices are having a terrific effect on inflation, and on the ability of people to live a decent life. The answer is that there's a fundamental shift that needs to take place in how the money that the state collects in income tax or other ways, is actually dispensed to municipal areas.

Charl Kocks, Principal Ratings Officer - Ratings Afrika

In South Africa, maybe our process to take money collected at the centre, through income taxes and the other things should be dispersed more broadly to the actual place where people stay - municipal areas - than before.

Charl Kocks, Principal Ratings Officer - Ratings Afrika

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Municipalities continue to fail the people they should be serving, study shows




