Municipalities continue to fail the people they should be serving, study shows
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Ratings Africa's Charl Kocks after the release of the study by Prisma Contract Review Risk Management director Paul Nel.
It's an often-heard complaint - that ratepayers are underserviced by municipalities even as they have to cough up more and more to pay for services.
A 12-year comparative study of our five biggest metros shows just how municipalities are failing the people they should be serving.
The study conducted by Prisma Contract Review Risk Management director PaulNel, shows that municipalities across the country "underspent on services, overspent on wages, and ‘robbed’ billions through overinflation from ratepayers".
Nel bases the findings on data from the annual reports of the metropolitan governments of Joburg, Cape Town, eThekwini, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.
BusinessLIVE reports the two biggest takeaways from the study as follows: the extent to which the Treasury’s uniform financial ratios and norms, as set out in circular 71 of the Municipal Finance Management Act, are ignored; and second, the stark dichotomy between the performance of Joburg, the country’s economic heartland, and Cape Town, its smaller rival.
Motheo Khoaripe gets some insight into the state of our municipalities and their budgeting from Charl Kocks, principal ratings officer at Ratings Afrika.
The fact that the municipalities are struggling is just that. There's a great struggle, so unfortunately in the process the residents are not getting the bang for the buck because much of the money is actually going into areas that aren't really complete service delivery areas.Charl Kocks, Principal Ratings Officer - Ratings Afrika
They're obviously reporting every year (chuckles) as to what they've done with the money but, yes, infrastructure is in a dilapidated state and to fix that costs megabucks... because if you don't do maintenance frequently then eventually you just have to replace.Charl Kocks, Principal Ratings Officer - Ratings Afrika
Commenting on the failing state of infrastructure in many metros, Kocks makes the point that this is something South Africa is far behind schedule on in most of the country.
I do believe that some money is being spent on infrastructure but it's not enough. Also, there are so many other holes that the municipalities have to fill with this money that there's not going to be much left over to actually apply to infrastructure... These are some of the problems that we sit with.Charl Kocks, Principal Ratings Officer - Ratings Afrika
Ratings Afrika believes that the current funding model for municipalities is not working.
There needs to be a big rethink in this regard, Kocks says.
This rethink needs to take into account that these so-called administered prices are having a terrific effect on inflation, and on the ability of people to live a decent life. The answer is that there's a fundamental shift that needs to take place in how the money that the state collects in income tax or other ways, is actually dispensed to municipal areas.Charl Kocks, Principal Ratings Officer - Ratings Afrika
In South Africa, maybe our process to take money collected at the centre, through income taxes and the other things should be dispersed more broadly to the actual place where people stay - municipal areas - than before.Charl Kocks, Principal Ratings Officer - Ratings Afrika
