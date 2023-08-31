Why you should NEVER enter a cellphone contract over the phone
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
A consumer emailed Knowler after agreeing to a contact over the phone in April that did not turn out as expected.
John received a call from a Cell-C telemarketer offering a Samsung A23 5G phone with data and airtime package over 24 months at R249.00 per month.
He agreed, but the next day he received an email with a contract for R419.00 per month.
He tried to immediately cancel the contract, as this was not at all what he agreed to but ended up being passed from department to department.
This is why I have such a thing about telesales calls, and I don’t recommend it.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
You get five business days in which to cancel… no penalty.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Two weeks later over R500 was debited from his account by Cell C.
He disputed the charge and reversed it, and received frequent emails asking him to pay that amount before he received an invoice to pay over R5000 in July.
It is so bad the way people are treated sometimes.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Knowler contacted Cell C, and the account was credited, but it did not appear to be cancelled.
Eventually they responded saying the contact was cancelled in May, despite the fact that John received calls to pay after that point.
This is one of the many examples of why I say do not enter cellphone contracts over the phone.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Listen to the interview above for more.
