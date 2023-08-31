JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault'
John Perlman speaks with Zolile Shude, Candidate Legal Practitioner at Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI)
At least 73 people have died and over 50 were injured after a five-storey building went up in flames in the Johannesburg CBD.
Roughly 300 people, including 140 families, have been displaced as a result of the fire.
RELATED: 73 people confirmed dead in Joburg CBD fire
The building was owned by the city and later leased to a non-governmental organisation and it was later, ‘hijacked.’
City officials reportedly said that their efforts to address the hijacking of buildings and create sustainable accommodation has been hampered by legal matters.
Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku lashes out a The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI). He says the NPO has taken the city to court, challenging a number of its efforts to combat the hijacking of buildings. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/tklv7vKQLx' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2023
RELATED: Gift of the Givers head to Marshalltown to assist firefighters and survivors
Shude says that the City had failed to look after this building which it was responsible for, and essentially abandoned it.
She says that this building was operating as a shelter for abused women and children before it fell into disrepair after being neglected.
It is unfortunate that we have to come to the media and try and point fingers at one another in the midst of tragedy. But we have to set the record straight.Zolile Shude, Candidate Legal Practitioner - SERI
We are setting the record straight. The City must stop pointing at NGOs, and us specifically, for something that is squarely their fault.Zolile Shude, Candidate Legal Practitioner - SERI
She adds that you cannot evict people into homelessness which is the only matter that SERI has objected with regards to abandoned and ‘hijacked’ buildings.
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Local
‘It's very good news’ - Cape Town Taxi Task Team signs commuter safety agreement
Roberto Quintas, Mayco for Urban Mobility says the Minibus-Taxi Task Team has signed an agreement to safeguard commuters.Read More
'Kids need brain food, a smart breakfast' - 1 million meals campaign organiser
NPO Outside the Bowl Global's Executive Director Loren Erasmus on fighting childhood hunger.Read More
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report
The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.Read More
73 people confirmed dead in Joburg CBD fire
Emergency teams warn it's likely that they will discover more bodies as they continue to scour through the once-abandoned structure in Marshalltown.Read More
Gift of the Givers head to Marshalltown to assist firefighters and survivors
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers explains how his team is providing help in this tragedy.Read More
'The courts have failed us': Mfuleni CPF on 'revenge' killing of 3 EFF members
Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Siya Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila were shot after threatening to demolish a suspected drug dealer’s house.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Derek Watts memorial service today at 11:30am
Today, loved ones across the country will gather to commemorate the life of the much-adored Watts.Read More
UPDATE: Joburg CBD fire death toll passes 60; EMS expects figure to rise
Early on Thursday morning, the five-storey Osindiso building on the corner of Albert and Delver streets in Marshalltown caught alight.Read More
Joburg EMS on high alert after 2.7 magnitude tremor hits parts of Gauteng
The Council for Geosciences, which monitors earthquakes, placed the tremor at a magnitude of 2.7.Read More
More from Politics
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report
The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.Read More
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’
The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low
This week’s developments have demonstrated it yet again writes Mandy Wiener, as corruption-accused Ace Magashule forms new party.Read More
Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT
The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday.Read More
DA calls for redo of 'exceptionally disappointing' Public Protector applications
[LISTEN] Glynnis Breytenbach weighs in on what brought the Democratic Alliance to this decision.Read More
DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector
MPs on Tuesday considered the names of candidates who were interviewed last week and rejected all the candidates except Gcaleka.Read More
China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage'
Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, says expert Hulme Scholes.Read More
Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post
Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who was rejected by some parties.Read More
DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council
Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days.Read More
‘I must take it in its stride’: EFF MP Khoza has no issue with Parly resignation
The party's leader, Julius Malema, announced on Sunday that over 210 of the EFF's public representatives would be fired failing to pay for buses to get supporters to the red beret's ten-year anniversary rally in July.Read More