‘It's very good news’ - Cape Town Taxi Task Team signs commuter safety agreement
John Maytham speaks with Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility
After the serious taxi strikes in Cape Town the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Government, and SANTACO-WC have been working together to ensure continued cooperation.
The Minibus-Taxi Task Team sat for a three-day imbizo to address fundamental challenges and determine appropriate consequences for operating license condition transgressions.
RELATED: Taxi task team meeting 'progressing well', says Santaco WC
At the end of the Imbizo an agreement was signed which safeguards commuter safety and outlines how all parties will cooperate in the future.
Quintas says that the initial agreements which led to the taxi strike being lifted are still in place.
He adds that more than half of the operating licence conditions have been agreed to with consensus from all parties.
I think that is very good news for the public in general.Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility
There is unequivocal agreement across all parties.Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility
RELATED: Taxi task team meeting was 'forward-looking' & 'open-minded' - CoCT's Quintas
He says that over the next few weeks there will be continued discussions on the levels of enforcements that will be tied to various transgressions.
We are going to be negotiating in good faith, [with] open and robust dialogue as it has been.Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ‘It's very good news’ - Cape Town Taxi Task Team signs commuter safety agreement
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/taxi_south_africa.html?oriSearch=taxi&sti=mgxkhh8aj6iyhnvuav|&mediapopup=126122414
