The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'It's very good news' - Cape Town Taxi Task Team signs commuter safety agreement Roberto Quintas, Mayco for Urban Mobility says the Minibus-Taxi Task Team has signed an agreement to safeguard commuters. 31 August 2023 5:42 PM
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault' The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation. 31 August 2023 5:13 PM
'Kids need brain food, a smart breakfast' - 1 million meals campaign organiser NPO Outside the Bowl Global's Executive Director Loren Erasmus on fighting childhood hunger. 31 August 2023 2:23 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low This week’s developments have demonstrated it yet again writes Mandy Wiener, as corruption-accused Ace Magashule forms new party. 31 August 2023 6:03 AM
View all Politics
'Younger people are desperate and turning to insurance fraud to make ends meet' People are under tremendous levels of stress, doing whatever necessary to make ends meet, even if that means committing a crime. 31 August 2023 3:04 PM
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year. 30 August 2023 8:31 PM
View all Business
Why you should NEVER enter a cellphone contract over the phone It might be tempting to save yourself some admin and enter a cellphone contract over the phone, but this can be a huge mistake. 31 August 2023 4:14 PM
Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay Don't let seasonal allergies get you down. 31 August 2023 2:57 PM
The Owl Rescue Centre saves indigenous baby owlet from pet store priced R4999 The Owl Rescue Centre in Hartebeespoort has come to the rescue again - saving a rare indigenous owlet from being sold. 31 August 2023 2:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
View all Sport
Woman wears dramatic wigs daily after employer asks her to change colourful hair A woman in Georgia (USA) has resorted to wearing different dramatic wigs to work after being told that her pink hair was not allow... 31 August 2023 12:21 PM
Neon Dreams is back to perform for Mzansi in September! Neon Dreams: Dreaming Out Loud Festival is set for September. Music lovers are welcomed to celebrate in the good, true and beautif... 31 August 2023 8:54 AM
[WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life Woelk claimed to be one of the women forced to sample Adolf Hitler’s food to make sure it wasn’t poisoned. 30 August 2023 2:02 PM
View all Entertainment
Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases In the UK alone, a total of 272 individuals purchased products from Kenneth Law. Out of the 272, 88 people died. 30 August 2023 11:10 AM
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
View all World
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
‘It's very good news’ - Cape Town Taxi Task Team signs commuter safety agreement

31 August 2023 5:42 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Minibus taxi
Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team
Roberto Quintas

Roberto Quintas, Mayco for Urban Mobility says the Minibus-Taxi Task Team has signed an agreement to safeguard commuters.

John Maytham speaks with Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility

After the serious taxi strikes in Cape Town the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Government, and SANTACO-WC have been working together to ensure continued cooperation.

The Minibus-Taxi Task Team sat for a three-day imbizo to address fundamental challenges and determine appropriate consequences for operating license condition transgressions.

RELATED: Taxi task team meeting 'progressing well', says Santaco WC

At the end of the Imbizo an agreement was signed which safeguards commuter safety and outlines how all parties will cooperate in the future.

Quintas says that the initial agreements which led to the taxi strike being lifted are still in place.

He adds that more than half of the operating licence conditions have been agreed to with consensus from all parties.

I think that is very good news for the public in general.

Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility

There is unequivocal agreement across all parties.

Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility

RELATED: Taxi task team meeting was 'forward-looking' & 'open-minded' - CoCT's Quintas

Picture: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com
Picture: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

He says that over the next few weeks there will be continued discussions on the levels of enforcements that will be tied to various transgressions.

We are going to be negotiating in good faith, [with] open and robust dialogue as it has been.

Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ‘It's very good news’ - Cape Town Taxi Task Team signs commuter safety agreement




