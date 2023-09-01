Braai lovers beware: Boerewors and Braaiwors are NOT the same!
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler (skip to 29:17).
There are few things better than getting together for a braai and having a boerewors roll under the sun.
However, when doing your braai shopping, you need to know exactly what it is you are cooking.
RELATED: 'It comes down to gut feeling' - 2023 Boerewors Champion on his unbeatable wors
Most of us may have seen both 'boerewors' and 'braaiwors' stocking the shelves, but the difference between these products is not just in the name.
By law, a product labelled 'boerewors' must have a meat content (beef with lamb, pork or a mixture of the two) of at least 90% and a maximum fat content of 30%.
It is a very meaty sausage. It can’t contain offal. It has got to be a very high-quality product.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
RELATED: Basic food prices went up 7.3% in the past year
The only additives allowed in this are cereal products or starch, vinegar, spices, herbs, salt or "other harmless flavourants".
Braaiwors on the other hand only needs to contain 40% meat, so it is not the bargain you might think.
It is what the industry calls extension.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
If you want to ensure you, your friends and your family have the best possible food while settling in for the rugby, rather opt for a boerie roll.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Lifestyle
How ancestors viewed the sky: Doc explores both indigenous and modern cosmology
Award-winning documentary !Aitsa explores indigenous conceptions of the cosmos held by ancient ǀXam San people.Read More
[WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding
Wedding feast? More like wedding fist!Read More
'Eco-friendly' straws may contain toxic chemicals threatening humans and animals
A new study finds that eco straws might contain potentially toxic chemicals called polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl (PFAS).Read More
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs'
Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing a hike in the Health Promotion Levy.Read More
The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company
There's a delicate balance between productivity and retreating, and leaders in an organisation need to be part of this conversation says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.Read More
Why you should NEVER enter a cellphone contract over the phone
It might be tempting to save yourself some admin and enter a cellphone contract over the phone, but this can be a huge mistake.Read More
Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay
Don't let seasonal allergies get you down.Read More
The Owl Rescue Centre saves indigenous baby owlet from pet store priced R4999
The Owl Rescue Centre in Hartebeespoort has come to the rescue again - saving a rare indigenous owlet from being sold.Read More
What's neXt for Twitter/X? According to Musk, audio and video calls
Elon Musk announces that X (formerly known as Twitter) will get video and audio calls.Read More