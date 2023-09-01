Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen

1 September 2023 7:21 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Lottery Fund
Lottery corruption
national lotteries

After appearing to be involved in the lottery corruption, attorney Lesley Ramulifo still seems to be living his best life.

John Maytham speaks with Raymond Joseph, an investigative journalist at Ground-Up.

Despite the National Prosecuting Authority’s Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtaining a preservation order over Ramulifo’s assets, he seems to be enjoying a jet-setting lifestyle.

It is one thing to freeze assets, it is another thing for people to pay the consequences and face possible jail time.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative Journalist - Ground-Up

RELATED: GroundUp warned to 'take down' article about lawyer it fingered in Lotto probe

According to a Ground-Up article the lawyer has been posting pictures of his exotic travels and lavish lifestyle on Instagram.

It is alleged that Ramulifo obtained over R60 million in lottery funding through three different non-profits for various projects (including for a drug rehabilitation centre in Pretoria), none of which were completed.

RELATED: DA calls for action against Lottery looters after SIU uncovers web of corruption

Joseph says there are ongoing criminal investigations.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

The latest story just shows you that he has not a care in the world.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative Journalist - Ground-Up

It is shocking if I may say.

Raymond Joseph, Investigative Journalist - Ground-Up

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen




