On this day in 1984, Tina Turner's 'What’s Love Got to Do with It?' tops charts

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire The deadly fire in Johannesburg has claimed numerous lives and horrified South Africans. 1 September 2023 8:41 AM
JHB fire: 'NGOs follow the law when aiding illegal occupants' At least 74 people, including 12 children, were killed in a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday. 1 September 2023 8:12 AM
Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen After appearing to be involved in the lottery corruption, attorney Lesley Ramulifo still seems to be living his best life. 1 September 2023 7:21 AM
View all Local
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault' The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation. 31 August 2023 5:13 PM
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Politics
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results. 31 August 2023 9:59 PM
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs' Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing... 31 August 2023 9:12 PM
The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company There's a delicate balance between productivity and retreating, and leaders in an organisation need to be part of this conversatio... 31 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding Wedding feast? More like wedding fist! 1 September 2023 10:25 AM
'Eco-friendly' straws may contain toxic chemicals threatening humans and animals A new study finds that eco straws might contain potentially toxic chemicals called polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl (PFAS). 1 September 2023 9:39 AM
Braai lovers beware: Boerewors and Braaiwors are NOT the same! With Heritage Month underway, and the Rugby World Cup right around the corner, it's essential to know what you're braaiing. 1 September 2023 7:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm. 1 September 2023 8:58 AM
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
View all Sport
Duran Duran gets spooky! The band is set to release a Halloween album in October The band is back with a new song, “Danse Macabre,” the title-track from their 16th studio album set to be released on 27 October. 1 September 2023 10:47 AM
Happy 27th birthday, Zendaya! Look back at her show-stopping movie and TV roles From 'Spider-Man' to 'Euphoria', Zendaya has made a big name for herself. 1 September 2023 9:17 AM
On this day in 1984, Tina Turner's 'What’s Love Got to Do with It?' tops charts We also want to know, what has love got to with it? 1 September 2023 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Proud Boys leader gets 17 years in jail for storming US Capitol A former ‘Proud Boys’ member will spend 17 years in jail for the attack on the US Capital in January 2021. 1 September 2023 9:27 AM
Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases In the UK alone, a total of 272 individuals purchased products from Kenneth Law. Out of the 272, 88 people died. 30 August 2023 11:10 AM
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
View all World
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

On this day in 1984, Tina Turner's 'What’s Love Got to Do with It?' tops charts

1 September 2023 8:20 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Tina Turner
music news

We also want to know, what has love got to with it?

The late Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock', waited 25 years to score her first number one on the US charts.

RELATED: REST IN PEACE, TINA TURNER (83)

That's right, the singer only scored her first US number one as a solo artist for “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and became the oldest female artist (she was 44 at the time) to top the chart on 1 September 1984.

The song was originally written for Cliff Richard, but he rejected it. Then, it was then offered to Donna Summer, who sat with it for years but never recorded it.

RELATED: WHY I FELL FOR TINA TURNER: EMPOWERMENT, STRENGTH AND THE MANY FACETS OF LOVE

Of course, what was meant to be happened and it landed in the hands of Tina Tuner who turned it into an absolute hit that still makes karaoke queens and kings so very happy today.

RELATED: [WATCH] CHER SAYS TINA TURNER WAS 'READY' FOR DEATH AFTER SUFFERING SILENTLY

Start your FriYAY off with this banger and remember... it's never too late for things to blossom - even if it takes 25 years to bloom.

RELATED: HOW BUDDHISM SUSTAINED TINA TURNER FOR 50 YEARS


This article first appeared on KFM : On this day in 1984, Tina Turner's 'What’s Love Got to Do with It?' tops charts




1 September 2023 8:20 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Tina Turner
music news

More from Entertainment

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Brian Aris (photographer). Distributed by Capitol Records.

Duran Duran gets spooky! The band is set to release a Halloween album in October

1 September 2023 10:47 AM

The band is back with a new song, “Danse Macabre,” the title-track from their 16th studio album set to be released on 27 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screengrab Crimewatch UK

[WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding

1 September 2023 10:25 AM

Wedding feast? More like wedding fist!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actress and singer, Zendaya. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 27th birthday, Zendaya! Look back at her show-stopping movie and TV roles

1 September 2023 9:17 AM

From 'Spider-Man' to 'Euphoria', Zendaya has made a big name for herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from @emuhleeebee on TikTok

Woman wears dramatic wigs daily after employer asks her to change colourful hair

31 August 2023 12:21 PM

A woman in Georgia (USA) has resorted to wearing different dramatic wigs to work after being told that her pink hair was not allowed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Neon Dreams is back to perform for Mzansi in September!

31 August 2023 8:54 AM

Neon Dreams: Dreaming Out Loud Festival is set for September. Music lovers are welcomed to celebrate in the good, true and beautiful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Lunch with Hitler' / YouTube screenshot: Christopher Grant Harvey

[WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life

30 August 2023 2:02 PM

Woelk claimed to be one of the women forced to sample Adolf Hitler’s food to make sure it wasn’t poisoned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karen Zoid on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie. Photographed by Ruth Smith (@ruthsmithcreates) on 29 August 2023.

Karen Zoid releases 10th studio album!

30 August 2023 1:55 PM

Zoid's 10th studio album drops Friday, 1 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Stockholm Pride

ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog set to release new single at 73-years-old

30 August 2023 11:21 AM

Fältskog, one of the original members of the legendary Swedish group ABBA is planning to release new music after 10 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Active Magazine

Travis Scott announces ‘Circus Maximus’ tour, 1.5 years after Astroworld tragedy

30 August 2023 9:50 AM

Travis Scott has revealed the dates and venues for his North American trek in support of his latest chart-topping album “Utopia.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Triggerfish Animation on Facebook

African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm

29 August 2023 2:05 PM

Triggerfish Animation's Creative director, Anthony Silverston speaks about the company's place in African animation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen

Local

'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire

Local

Braai lovers beware: Boerewors and Braaiwors are NOT the same!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

KZN cop killed girlfriend because she didn’t want to end pregnancy, claim family

1 September 2023 12:08 PM

We paid rent to live in fire-hit Albert Street building, says illegal occupant

1 September 2023 11:57 AM

Joburg CBD fire: ActionSA wants state to be charged with culpable homicide

1 September 2023 11:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA