On this day in 1984, Tina Turner's 'What’s Love Got to Do with It?' tops charts
The late Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock', waited 25 years to score her first number one on the US charts.
That's right, the singer only scored her first US number one as a solo artist for “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and became the oldest female artist (she was 44 at the time) to top the chart on 1 September 1984.
The song was originally written for Cliff Richard, but he rejected it. Then, it was then offered to Donna Summer, who sat with it for years but never recorded it.
Of course, what was meant to be happened and it landed in the hands of Tina Tuner who turned it into an absolute hit that still makes karaoke queens and kings so very happy today.
Start your FriYAY off with this banger and remember... it's never too late for things to blossom - even if it takes 25 years to bloom.
This article first appeared on KFM : On this day in 1984, Tina Turner's 'What’s Love Got to Do with It?' tops charts
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145628356_tina-turner-70-years-old-monaco-private-concert-monte-carlo-2009-tina-turner-legs-figure.html?vti=ne1pyf35nf3ocyqnc5-1-2
