'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire
Lester Kiewit speaks with Wynand Engelbrecht, Chief Fire Officer at Fire Opps SA.
Roughly 200 families were living in the five-story building in the Johannesburg CBD.
The building, owned by the city, had been abandoned and was 'hijacked' by illegal occupants.
RELATED: JHB fire: 'NGOs follow the law when aiding illegal occupants'
Fire Opps SA dispatched 17 team members to the scene.
Engelbrecht, who has been a firefighter since 1973, says that this fire - which claimed at least 74 lives - was the worst he had ever seen.
It resembled a bomb having gone off. It was carnage and chaos.Wynand Engelbrecht, Chief Fire Officer - Fire Opps SA
In my 50 years, I have never heard of worse than this.Wynand Engelbrecht, Chief Fire Officer - Fire Opps SA
RELATED: 73 people confirmed dead in Joburg CBD fire
Engelbrecht says that many people would have died of smoke inhalation long before the flames would have reached them.
He adds that he thinks this discussion around the hijacking of the building has become 'a political playball'.
It is a little bit of a knee-jerk reaction to declare that we are going to do something about it and say this is not going to happen again. Of course, it is going to happen again.Wynand Engelbrecht, Chief Fire Officer - Fire Opps SA
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire
