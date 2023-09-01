Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire The deadly fire in Johannesburg has claimed numerous lives and horrified South Africans. 1 September 2023 8:41 AM
JHB fire: 'NGOs follow the law when aiding illegal occupants' At least 74 people, including 12 children, were killed in a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday. 1 September 2023 8:12 AM
Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen After appearing to be involved in the lottery corruption, attorney Lesley Ramulifo still seems to be living his best life. 1 September 2023 7:21 AM
View all Local
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault' The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation. 31 August 2023 5:13 PM
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Politics
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results. 31 August 2023 9:59 PM
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs' Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing... 31 August 2023 9:12 PM
The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company There's a delicate balance between productivity and retreating, and leaders in an organisation need to be part of this conversatio... 31 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding Wedding feast? More like wedding fist! 1 September 2023 10:25 AM
'Eco-friendly' straws may contain toxic chemicals threatening humans and animals A new study finds that eco straws might contain potentially toxic chemicals called polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl (PFAS). 1 September 2023 9:39 AM
Braai lovers beware: Boerewors and Braaiwors are NOT the same! With Heritage Month underway, and the Rugby World Cup right around the corner, it's essential to know what you're braaiing. 1 September 2023 7:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm. 1 September 2023 8:58 AM
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
View all Sport
Duran Duran gets spooky! The band is set to release a Halloween album in October The band is back with a new song, “Danse Macabre,” the title-track from their 16th studio album set to be released on 27 October. 1 September 2023 10:47 AM
Happy 27th birthday, Zendaya! Look back at her show-stopping movie and TV roles From 'Spider-Man' to 'Euphoria', Zendaya has made a big name for herself. 1 September 2023 9:17 AM
On this day in 1984, Tina Turner's 'What’s Love Got to Do with It?' tops charts We also want to know, what has love got to with it? 1 September 2023 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Proud Boys leader gets 17 years in jail for storming US Capitol A former ‘Proud Boys’ member will spend 17 years in jail for the attack on the US Capital in January 2021. 1 September 2023 9:27 AM
Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases In the UK alone, a total of 272 individuals purchased products from Kenneth Law. Out of the 272, 88 people died. 30 August 2023 11:10 AM
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
View all World
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today

1 September 2023 8:58 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Proteas
Cricket T20

The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm.

Africa Melane speaks to cricket commentator Philasande Sixaba ahead of the Proteas’ upcoming T20 match against Australia.

The second of three T20 matches between South Africa and Australia takes place today (1 September).

While the first game saw the Aussies come out on top by 111 runs, all is not lost, says Sixaba.

The Proteas were a little rusty, after not playing any international cricket for seven months, but have put together a young but experienced side.

It's always difficult when you come from no cricket to a high-pressure game… it was always going to be a little difficult. But I hope the rustiness and the cobwebs are out now, and that they can bounce back in the second T20 which should be a really good game.

Philasande Sixaba, cricket commentator

South Africa rested several of the leading players for the series.

Battling talent Dewald Brevis is among the new faces in the squad.

The likes of Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen and Kagiso Rabada are rested.

This is a good build-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup, hosted by the United States in June next year, Sixaba says.

I think when you put together a young side like this and an experienced side… it gives an opportunity for the young players that have done well, that have shown that they want to play international cricket, an opportunity to do so.

Philasande Sixaba, cricket commentator

The game kicks off at 6 pm today (1 September).

The series will wrap up on Sunday, 3 September.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 947 : Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today




1 September 2023 8:58 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Proteas
Cricket T20

More from Sport

Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby

30 August 2023 6:33 AM

The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006. While it might have been a first title in 17 years, it was one that was sealed in emphatic fashion, with the team winning every single match of the 14-game season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drivers gearing up for FIA World Rallycross Championship in 2019. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN Sport.

Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney

29 August 2023 4:55 PM

This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: sarugby.co.za

Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday

29 August 2023 9:22 AM

The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab Instagram

Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now?

28 August 2023 10:34 AM

Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand.

[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand

26 August 2023 5:29 PM

These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A lot of major problems at Chiefs': Former striker, Shane McGregor

26 August 2023 8:29 AM

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, McGregor highlighted what drove players to perform in his era, and said Kaizer Chiefs needs to reconsider its current model of recruiting coaches and players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup semi-final. Photo: Twitter/Major League Soccer (screenshot)

More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues

25 August 2023 5:55 PM

Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup final

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport

25 August 2023 3:09 PM

The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vladm/123rf.com

[Rugby World Cup warmup] Springboks vs All Blacks: 'It's going to be BRUTAL!'

25 August 2023 9:07 AM

The Springboks take on the All Blacks tonight at 8.30 pm in their final warmup match before the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: 947.

'I believe we could have won the World Cup' - Banyana Banyana coach Ellis

25 August 2023 6:28 AM

Another piece of history was made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to the round of 16 for the first time ever. Although South Africa were eliminated at that stage, the team and the coaching staff still received high praise for their achievements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen

Local

'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire

Local

Braai lovers beware: Boerewors and Braaiwors are NOT the same!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

KZN cop killed girlfriend because she didn’t want to end pregnancy, claim family

1 September 2023 12:08 PM

We paid rent to live in fire-hit Albert Street building, says illegal occupant

1 September 2023 11:57 AM

Joburg CBD fire: ActionSA wants state to be charged with culpable homicide

1 September 2023 11:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA