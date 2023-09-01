Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today
Africa Melane speaks to cricket commentator Philasande Sixaba ahead of the Proteas’ upcoming T20 match against Australia.
The second of three T20 matches between South Africa and Australia takes place today (1 September).
While the first game saw the Aussies come out on top by 111 runs, all is not lost, says Sixaba.
The Proteas were a little rusty, after not playing any international cricket for seven months, but have put together a young but experienced side.
It's always difficult when you come from no cricket to a high-pressure game… it was always going to be a little difficult. But I hope the rustiness and the cobwebs are out now, and that they can bounce back in the second T20 which should be a really good game.Philasande Sixaba, cricket commentator
South Africa rested several of the leading players for the series.
Battling talent Dewald Brevis is among the new faces in the squad.
The likes of Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen and Kagiso Rabada are rested.
This is a good build-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup, hosted by the United States in June next year, Sixaba says.
I think when you put together a young side like this and an experienced side… it gives an opportunity for the young players that have done well, that have shown that they want to play international cricket, an opportunity to do so.Philasande Sixaba, cricket commentator
The game kicks off at 6 pm today (1 September).
The series will wrap up on Sunday, 3 September.
