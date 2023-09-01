Streaming issues? Report here
Proud Boys leader gets 17 years in jail for storming US Capitol

1 September 2023 9:27 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
proud boys
US Capitol assault

A former ‘Proud Boys’ member will spend 17 years in jail for the attack on the US Capital in January 2021.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our International Correspondent (skip to 1:49).

Joseph Biggs, a military veteran and a former leader of the far-right extremist group ‘The Proud Boys’, has received the second longest sentence related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

He was convicted of seditious conspiracy for trying to prevent the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

RELATED: Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken

There were other charges related to that.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

In pictures that emerged from the attack, he was seen wearing a t-shirt with a skull and crossbones.

RELATED: Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated'

Biggs expressed remorse and pleaded for the court to be lenient.

FILE: Storming of the United States Capitol in 2021. Picture: Tyler Merbler from USA via Wikimedia Commons
FILE: Storming of the United States Capitol in 2021. Picture: Tyler Merbler from USA via Wikimedia Commons

17 years is quite a warning shot.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview for more.




