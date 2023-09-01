Proud Boys leader gets 17 years in jail for storming US Capitol
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our International Correspondent (skip to 1:49).
Joseph Biggs, a military veteran and a former leader of the far-right extremist group ‘The Proud Boys’, has received the second longest sentence related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
He was convicted of seditious conspiracy for trying to prevent the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.
RELATED: Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken
There were other charges related to that.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
In pictures that emerged from the attack, he was seen wearing a t-shirt with a skull and crossbones.
RELATED: Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated'
Biggs expressed remorse and pleaded for the court to be lenient.
17 years is quite a warning shot.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Listen to the interview for more.
More from World
Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases
In the UK alone, a total of 272 individuals purchased products from Kenneth Law. Out of the 272, 88 people died.Read More
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before'
Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence.Read More
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling'
It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months.Read More
Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific
Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean.Read More
Austrian town affected by 'over-tourism', residents protest for tourist limits
A small town called Hallstatt in Austria is protesting over-tourism as it sees up to 10,000 visitors a day.Read More
Russia deploys elite fighting group as Ukraine counter-offensive sees some gains
This comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in June that his country's counter-offensive against Russian invaders began.Read More
Rome authorities working to clear rat infestation at the Colosseum
The city says the rats were attracted by the piles of trash left by tourists.Read More
How Russia is using ‘memory diplomacy’ to fight for allies among BRICS countries
Amid the war in Ukraine, Russia is making strategic use of nostalgia to secure allies.Read More
Three black people shot dead by white gunman in racially-motivated attack
Two men and one woman were shot dead inside a discount store in the town of Jacksonville, Florida.Read More