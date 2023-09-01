



Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including fists flying at wedding brawl.

While your wedding day is supposed one of the most special days of your life, the bride and groom of this wedding in Lancashire in the UK got more than they bargained for.

Bizarre video footage posted to social media shows how a luxurious wedding descended into chaos after guests started a fistfight during the reception.

A man approaches a seated guest, who has his back turned to him, and flicks his hat.

Soon after a punch is thrown, and a major fight ensues.

Suddenly fists are flying, chairs are being thrown, the partition that separates men and when is torn down, and people are lunging at each other with poles and other sticks. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Local media reports one person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

"Officers were able to split up an ongoing fight and bring the situation under control. There were no life-changing or life-threatening injuries,” a police spokesperson says.

That’s what you want out of a wedding – no one actually died. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding