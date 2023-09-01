[WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including fists flying at wedding brawl.
(Skip to 3:10)
While your wedding day is supposed one of the most special days of your life, the bride and groom of this wedding in Lancashire in the UK got more than they bargained for.
RELATED: WATCH: Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression
Bizarre video footage posted to social media shows how a luxurious wedding descended into chaos after guests started a fistfight during the reception.
A man approaches a seated guest, who has his back turned to him, and flicks his hat.
Soon after a punch is thrown, and a major fight ensues.
Suddenly fists are flying, chairs are being thrown, the partition that separates men and when is torn down, and people are lunging at each other with poles and other sticks.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Wedding brawl In #Bolton #wedding #Fights #crimewatch #uk #Jungkook pic.twitter.com/vkBx9aP45F' Crimewatch UK (@CWUK999) August 31, 2023
RELATED: WATCH: Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral
Local media reports one person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer.
"Officers were able to split up an ongoing fight and bring the situation under control. There were no life-changing or life-threatening injuries,” a police spokesperson says.
That’s what you want out of a wedding – no one actually died.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding
More from Entertainment
Duran Duran gets spooky! The band is set to release a Halloween album in October
The band is back with a new song, “Danse Macabre,” the title-track from their 16th studio album set to be released on 27 October.Read More
Happy 27th birthday, Zendaya! Look back at her show-stopping movie and TV roles
From 'Spider-Man' to 'Euphoria', Zendaya has made a big name for herself.Read More
On this day in 1984, Tina Turner's 'What’s Love Got to Do with It?' tops charts
We also want to know, what has love got to with it?Read More
Woman wears dramatic wigs daily after employer asks her to change colourful hair
A woman in Georgia (USA) has resorted to wearing different dramatic wigs to work after being told that her pink hair was not allowed.Read More
Neon Dreams is back to perform for Mzansi in September!
Neon Dreams: Dreaming Out Loud Festival is set for September. Music lovers are welcomed to celebrate in the good, true and beautiful.Read More
[WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life
Woelk claimed to be one of the women forced to sample Adolf Hitler’s food to make sure it wasn’t poisoned.Read More
Karen Zoid releases 10th studio album!
Zoid's 10th studio album drops Friday, 1 September.Read More
ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog set to release new single at 73-years-old
Fältskog, one of the original members of the legendary Swedish group ABBA is planning to release new music after 10 years.Read More
Travis Scott announces ‘Circus Maximus’ tour, 1.5 years after Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott has revealed the dates and venues for his North American trek in support of his latest chart-topping album “Utopia.”Read More
More from Lifestyle
How ancestors viewed the sky: Doc explores both indigenous and modern cosmology
Award-winning documentary !Aitsa explores indigenous conceptions of the cosmos held by ancient ǀXam San people.Read More
'Eco-friendly' straws may contain toxic chemicals threatening humans and animals
A new study finds that eco straws might contain potentially toxic chemicals called polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl (PFAS).Read More
Braai lovers beware: Boerewors and Braaiwors are NOT the same!
With Heritage Month underway, and the Rugby World Cup right around the corner, it's essential to know what you're braaiing.Read More
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs'
Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing a hike in the Health Promotion Levy.Read More
The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company
There's a delicate balance between productivity and retreating, and leaders in an organisation need to be part of this conversation says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.Read More
Why you should NEVER enter a cellphone contract over the phone
It might be tempting to save yourself some admin and enter a cellphone contract over the phone, but this can be a huge mistake.Read More
Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay
Don't let seasonal allergies get you down.Read More
The Owl Rescue Centre saves indigenous baby owlet from pet store priced R4999
The Owl Rescue Centre in Hartebeespoort has come to the rescue again - saving a rare indigenous owlet from being sold.Read More
What's neXt for Twitter/X? According to Musk, audio and video calls
Elon Musk announces that X (formerly known as Twitter) will get video and audio calls.Read More