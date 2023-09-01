Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How ancestors viewed the sky: Doc explores both indigenous and modern cosmology

1 September 2023 10:58 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation

Award-winning documentary !Aitsa explores indigenous conceptions of the cosmos held by ancient ǀXam San people.

Article by Neil Rusch, Research Associate at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Something remarkable is happening in a remote part of South Africa’s Northern Cape province, in a semi-desert area called the Karoo. In the past 15 years 64 radio receiving dishes have appeared on the landscape. These constitute the MeerKAT telescope, a precursor to the Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO), which will – when it is completed and fully functional in 2030 – be the world’s largest radio telescope.

The SKAO will receive signals emanating from the dark regions between the stars and galaxies. This data, studied by radio astronomers, has the capacity to inform us about dark matter and could change our conception of the universe irrevocably.

In his new, award-winning documentary, !Aitsa, filmmaker Dane Dodds explores the intellectual background and science of the SKAO alongside indigenous conceptions of the cosmos held by ancient ǀXam San people and their Afrikaans-speaking descendants living in the Karoo today. As the film’s advisor I saw my task as bringing into focus the hidden assumptions that must be recognised in any encounter between knowledge, traditions and cosmology.

!Aitsa (a South African exclamation of praise or surprise) explores the SKAO’s approach to understanding the universe through big data made comprehensible by the techniques of empirical science, machine learning, artificial intelligence and instrumentation. The film also examines Karoo star-lore as it is shared and spread by an interwoven tapestry of oral traditions. Conventional ideas about the nature of science are challenged and the dominant structures of knowledge creation are questioned as a result.

To the ǀXam and San people, being in the world as a person includes “the sky’s things” – an understanding of and deep connection with the cosmos. In an age progressively dominated by digital and automated knowledge it was important that the film hold space for this notion.

Inflected with star-lore

Through my own research in the fields of archaeoacoustics, rock art and oral tradition I have come to understand that there is a profound multiplicity of connections within the ǀXam knowledge tradition. In a ǀXam conception of the universe there is no alienating distance between inner and outer, person, stars and space. That’s because their cultural understanding of reciprocities encourages ecological and cosmic connection.

!Aitsa strives to express astronomy as a lived-body experience. One person interviewed in the film says: "When I look up into the sky and look at how my star is positioned, and look up at the star’s direction, I know which way to walk."

Another describes the Milky Way as being “right at the centre of a person’s spirituality.”

Animism and animation

The instruments of modern science deliver facts, innovation and technical advancement. But all this comes with societal entanglements and colonial dynamics, a part of the intellectual history of scientific endeavour that assumes authority and stands aloof from the kinds of sensory perceptions and lived experience that are central to ǀXam San cosmology.

!Aitsa investigates a modern pre-disposition that considers animistic knowledge and reasoning as inherently flawed. Animism is the notion that any living thing has a distinct spiritual essence. It’s a mistake to dismiss ǀXam cultural expression as a mythology that is intrinsically animistic and therefore quaint.

The ǀXam and San people are known as “the people of the eland” and so, to illustrate the way their beliefs animate “things”, an eland antelope is a key character in !Aitsa. The animal’s presence compels the viewer to consider the importance of relationship and relatedness.

Eland antelope / Pexels: Magda Ehlers
Eland antelope / Pexels: Magda Ehlers

Soundscapes

Sound plays a crucial role in the film, and was another opportunity to showcase an element of |Xam San culture. The soundtrack (you can hear a preview here) draws on composer Simon Kohler’s musical creativity and the archaeoacoustic research I have done on lithophones, otherwise known as gong rocks, which produce sounds not dissimilar to that of a bell when it is struck.

Sound is the most ephemeral and transitory of presences but in the film the gong rock sound is a thread linking voices and images, past and present. Collecting the sound required two trips into the Karoo. There we recorded a variety of rock sounds – deep bass-vibrations through to light metallic tinkles. We brought these recordings back into the Cape Town sound studio where the sound was “composed” to create the soundtrack that viewers will hear throughout the film.

What next?

!Aitsa had its world premiere at CPH:DOX in Denmark in 2023, with sold out screenings and rave reviews. The film won the Grand Prize at Estonia’s Pärnu International Film Festival and was voted Best of the Fest at the Encounters Film Festival in Cape Town. !Aitsa is selected to screen in Canada at planetinfocus and in October 2023 at the Prague Science Film Fest and is up for selection at the idfa Festival in the Netherlands in November.

In 2024 !Aitsa will go on a road trip, visiting remote places in the Karoo where the film will be screened to audiences who do not have the means for or access to cinemas.

We also hope to take the film to Australia so that the Wajarri Yamaji Aboriginal people can see, listen and connect with their counterparts in the Karoo. This is an important connection because the Wajarri Yamaji live in the Murchison region in Western Australia where the low-frequency component of the SKAO is currently under construction.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How ancestors viewed the sky: Doc explores both indigenous and modern cosmology




1 September 2023 10:58 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation

How dads can better support moms

3 September 2023 12:08 PM

Sara-Jayne is joined by the CEO of Heartlines Dr Garth Japhet to chat about how dads can better support moms.

Read More

Celebrating local writers at the Khayelitsha Book Festival

3 September 2023 11:31 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Zimkitha 'Macengulashe" Zilo from Uhlanga Books, organiser of the 2nd Khayelitsha Book Festival happening on 9 September.

Read More

A mother speaks to her young daughter © fizkes/123rf.com

Parental alienation and the effects on kids

2 September 2023 1:33 PM

Resident parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush chats about the effects of parental alienation on kids.

Read More

Picture: Supplied

Don't kid around with your kidneys!

2 September 2023 1:01 PM

Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The Kidney Care programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich shines the spotlight on caring for Kidneys as part of the Kidney Awareness Week. He shares some insights on Discovery Health’s data with regard to CKD, and to give some nutrition tips to keep your kidneys healthy. 

Read More

Psychedelic Therapy / Pexels: cottonbro studio

One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics

2 September 2023 11:20 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.

Read More

Driving / Pexels: JÉSHOOTS

Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting?

1 September 2023 6:31 PM

What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute.

Read More

Image: pixabay.com

Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy

1 September 2023 2:45 PM

Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September.

Read More

© zakokor/123rf.com

Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week

1 September 2023 2:42 PM

We could all do with a little good news, here are this week's top stories to put a smile on your face.

Read More

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat

1 September 2023 1:22 PM

What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?

Read More

Image source: Screengrab from Pick n Pay Clothing website

Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month

1 September 2023 1:04 PM

What happens when two lekker local brands collide? You get hot 'n spicy limited edition tees to look lekker in this Spring.

Read More

