China 'taunts' India with new map claiming parts of its territoriy
A new Chinese map for 2023 places parts of India in Chinese territory.
The north-eastern Arunachal Pradesh state and the disputed Aksai Chin plateau appear as part of China on the map.
India protested to which China responded by saying that it should not ‘over-interpret’ the issue.
It is not like parts of it haven’t been included in the Chinese map before, but they kind of feel like they are being taunted by China at the moment.Leanne De Bassompierre, Journalist
This has been an ongoing border dispute issue.Leanne De Bassompierre, Journalist
Other countries including the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam have also raised issues with the map.
This row comes just before the G20 summit to be hosted in New Delhi. According to De Bassompierre, there are already rumours that the Chinese president will not attend.
