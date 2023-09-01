Streaming issues? Report here


Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!'

1 September 2023 12:20 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Child abuse case

The mom blogger was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after finding her child with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs.

Ruby Franke, mom of six and owner of the now closed '8 Passengers' YouTube channel, was arrested for two counts of aggravated child abuse along with her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt - the two share a counselling service called ConneXions.

The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department in Utah arrested the two women after a report of a juvenile in need at 10.50 a.m. on Wednesday (30 August).

Authorities described the child as 'emaciated and malnourished, with open wounds and duct tape around the extremities' and asking for food and water.

Franke is known for her controversial parenting style that's guided by her Mormon beliefs and values. The mom-blogger had many followers on her YouTube channel, to which her last post was in January 2022.

Franke's parenting style has faced a repeated backlash since she started the channel in 2015.

The blogger once came under fire for posting that her then-six-year-old daughter had to 'go hungry' because she had failed to make her own lunch before school.

In 2020, viewers reportedly also called child protective services after her 15-year-old son claimed that he had slept on a bean bag for seven months.

Franke also threatened to bin her children's items if they didn't pay her cash for them, claiming it was a lesson in understanding the value of their things. Her post on this went viral.

These incidents made online users petition through commentary to cancel Franke.

@cancelutahvloggers2 #utahvloggers #5prisoners #8passengers #rubyfranke #6prisoners #cancelutahvloggers #mormon #UNBANCANCELUTAHVLOGGERS #utah ♬ original sound - Ruby👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏼🔥🤳
@cancelutahvloggers2 #8passengers #utahvloggers #rubyfranke #UNBANCANCELUTAHVLOGGERS #cancelutahvloggers #6prisoners #mormon #5prisoners #utah ♬ original sound - Ruby👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏼🔥🤳

Her eldest daughter Shari (20) posted about her mother's arrest to her Instagram Story which has since disappeared, showing an image of police officers outside Franke's home.

Shari captioned the story saying... "Finally. Today has been a big day. Me and my family are so glad justice is being served. We've been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up. Kids are safe, but there's a long road ahead. Please keep them in your prayers and also respect their privacy."

While the internet rejoices at Franke's arrest, her husband is reportedly trying to comfort the rest of the family and hopes that Franke will be released soon.

Shari is currently petitioning on her Instagram Story for anyone who made contact with her mom's latest venture at ConneXions to come forward with evidence of abuse and document it in a public Google Document online.

Screengrab from Shari's Instagram story
Screengrab from Shari's Instagram story
Image source: Instagram screengrab from Shari's Instagram
Image source: Instagram screengrab from Shari's Instagram

This article first appeared on KFM : Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!'




