PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup
Bongani Bingwa speaks to singer-songwriter, PJ Powers about her newly released World in Union remix.
Many might remember the iconic performance of the World in Union song in 1995 when the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup final at Ellis Park.
Well, PJ Powers and DJ Cosher are hoping to inspire and get people dancing ahead of this year’s World Cup.
The Springboks will be defending their 2019 World Cup title later this month.
RELATED: Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday
People will not stop listening to that anthemic version, but I thought while you’re having a braai, while you’re dancing, or while you’re working out, we can keep that flavour.PJ Powers, singer-songwriter
This is hot off the release of Powers’ latest album.
The 26-track project, titled Rightfully Mine, features all her biggest and greatest hits.
The essence of the songs is there, they’re just newly recorded and I am very excited about that.PJ Powers, singer-songwriter
The World in Union remix is available now.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup
More from Entertainment
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA
Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012.Read More
Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!'
The mom blogger was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after finding her child with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs.Read More
Duran Duran gets spooky! The band is set to release a Halloween album in October
The band is back with a new song, “Danse Macabre,” the title-track from their 16th studio album set to be released on 27 October.Read More
[WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding
Wedding feast? More like wedding fist!Read More
Happy 27th birthday, Zendaya! Look back at her show-stopping movie and TV roles
From 'Spider-Man' to 'Euphoria', Zendaya has made a big name for herself.Read More
On this day in 1984, Tina Turner's 'What’s Love Got to Do with It?' tops charts
We also want to know, what has love got to with it?Read More
Woman wears dramatic wigs daily after employer asks her to change colourful hair
A woman in Georgia (USA) has resorted to wearing different dramatic wigs to work after being told that her pink hair was not allowed.Read More
Neon Dreams is back to perform for Mzansi in September!
Neon Dreams: Dreaming Out Loud Festival is set for September. Music lovers are welcomed to celebrate in the good, true and beautiful.Read More
[WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life
Woelk claimed to be one of the women forced to sample Adolf Hitler’s food to make sure it wasn’t poisoned.Read More
Karen Zoid releases 10th studio album!
Zoid's 10th studio album drops Friday, 1 September.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy
Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September.Read More
Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week
We could all do with a little good news, here are this week's top stories to put a smile on your face.Read More
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat
What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?Read More
Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month
What happens when two lekker local brands collide? You get hot 'n spicy limited edition tees to look lekker in this Spring.Read More
How folk remedies can fuel misinformation
Folk wisdom can involve herbal remedies, dietary recommendations and advice about following specific behaviours.Read More
How ancestors viewed the sky: Doc explores both indigenous and modern cosmology
Award-winning documentary !Aitsa explores indigenous conceptions of the cosmos held by ancient ǀXam San people.Read More
[WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding
Wedding feast? More like wedding fist!Read More
'Eco-friendly' straws may contain toxic chemicals threatening humans and animals
A new study finds that eco straws might contain potentially toxic chemicals called polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl (PFAS).Read More
Braai lovers beware: Boerewors and Braaiwors are NOT the same!
With Heritage Month underway, and the Rugby World Cup right around the corner, it's essential to know what you're braaiing.Read More