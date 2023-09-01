Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Headboy keeps promise, takes longtime Down syndrome friend to matric dance Have you ever met a kind-hearted person who made a significant positive impact on your life? 1 September 2023 1:28 PM
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012. 1 September 2023 12:55 PM
'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire The deadly fire in Johannesburg has claimed numerous lives and horrified South Africans. 1 September 2023 8:41 AM
View all Local
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault' The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation. 31 August 2023 5:13 PM
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Politics
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results. 31 August 2023 9:59 PM
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs' Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing... 31 August 2023 9:12 PM
The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company There's a delicate balance between productivity and retreating, and leaders in an organisation need to be part of this conversatio... 31 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Business
Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September. 1 September 2023 2:45 PM
Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week We could all do with a little good news, here are this week's top stories to put a smile on your face. 1 September 2023 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger? 1 September 2023 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm. 1 September 2023 8:58 AM
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
View all Sport
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union' 1 September 2023 12:58 PM
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012. 1 September 2023 12:55 PM
Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!' The mom blogger was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after finding her child with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs. 1 September 2023 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has also granted access to all media coverage. 1 September 2023 1:36 PM
China 'taunts' India with new map claiming parts of its territoriy China is telling India to ‘stay calm’ as the nations face a dispute over China's new border map. 1 September 2023 11:59 AM
Proud Boys leader gets 17 years in jail for storming US Capitol A former ‘Proud Boys’ member will spend 17 years in jail for the attack on the US Capital in January 2021. 1 September 2023 9:27 AM
View all World
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law

1 September 2023 12:06 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Homophobia
Uganda
Death penalty
Uganda anti gay legislation

A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Jean-Jacques Cornish, our Africa Correspondent (skip to 04:50).

The man faces a charge of “aggravated homosexuality” which is punishable by death under the restrictive legislation.

Earlier this year Uganda introduced some of the harshest and most restrictive anti-LGBTQ laws in the world.

You can get life imprisonment if you attempt a single-sex marriage.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

RELATED: World Bank freezes new funding to Uganda over homophobic laws

The Act describes aggravated homosexuality as involving incest, sex with children, as well as people with disabilities or the elderly.

One of the men, aged 20, is accused of engaging in 'unlawful sexual acts' with another man said to have a disability.

RELATED: Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws

The man has been held for some time and has not yet been named, but could be put to death because of these laws.

aruba2000/123rf
aruba2000/123rf

It is an absolute bed of vipers, the legislation in Uganda.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law




1 September 2023 12:06 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Homophobia
Uganda
Death penalty
Uganda anti gay legislation

More from Africa

Gabon flag. Picture: wikimedia.commons

Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’

31 August 2023 10:53 AM

The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate crisis? No worries; we're making money! © anankkml/123rf.com

Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft

30 August 2023 7:58 PM

Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in illegal refineries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mrorange002/123rf.com

Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed?

29 August 2023 11:14 AM

A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws

24 August 2023 9:32 AM

Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected

22 August 2023 12:16 PM

Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Loftus stadium for the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy

21 August 2023 1:13 PM

Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: jorono from Pixabay

Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum

15 August 2023 1:01 PM

Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ozkanozmen/123rf.com

The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion

10 August 2023 12:57 PM

Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mycteria / 123rf.com

Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria

8 August 2023 2:57 PM

This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe 2023 elections/ Pexels: Element5 Digital

HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news'

8 August 2023 12:16 PM

Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen

Local

'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire

Local

Braai lovers beware: Boerewors and Braaiwors are NOT the same!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Record diesel price increase on the cards, cautions AA

1 September 2023 4:25 PM

Govt's focus is on assisting those affected by JHB CBD fire - Social Dev Dept

1 September 2023 2:00 PM

Meyiwa trial: State ready to resume case after ballistics expert testimony halts

1 September 2023 1:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA