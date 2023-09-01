Headboy keeps promise, takes longtime Down syndrome friend to matric dance
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A promise made is a promise kept.
This is after a heartwarming story of a school's head boy keeping his grade 6 promise by taking his longtime friend to a matric farewell dance.
Head boy Jaden took his longtime friend with Down syndrome, Jumi, to his farewell matric dance - a beautiful story shared by Brent Lindeque of Good Things Guy.
Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) August 31, 2023
A heartwarming story of how the now Head Boy fulfilled a Grade 6 promise, taking a lifelong friend with Down Syndrome to Matric Farewell, emphasising the power of compassion and true friendship.
What makes this story even more remarkable is the contrast… pic.twitter.com/xbwEyGuYxG
In the article, Jaden's mother stated that her son's actions were not seeking attention, but were driven by humanity, kindness, and love.
