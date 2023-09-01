Headboy keeps promise, takes longtime Down syndrome friend to matric dance





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A promise made is a promise kept.

This is after a heartwarming story of a school's head boy keeping his grade 6 promise by taking his longtime friend to a matric farewell dance.

Head boy Jaden took his longtime friend with Down syndrome, Jumi, to his farewell matric dance - a beautiful story shared by Brent Lindeque of Good Things Guy.

In the article, Jaden's mother stated that her son's actions were not seeking attention, but were driven by humanity, kindness, and love.

