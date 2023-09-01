Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week
SPCA gives a voice to neglect animal
The tireless work and commitment of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s team made sure the case of a neglect dog was heard.
Rockxy was in a shocking state when the team found her.
While the difficult decision to humanely euthanise her was made, her owner has been brought to book, arrested and schedule to make her first court appearance.
READ MORE: SPCA continues to give a voice to the voiceless as team wins dog neglect case
Drakensberg Boys Choir’s performance of 'Duduz’umoya wami'
The Drakensberg Boys Choir is always a pleasure to listen to and their rendition of Duduz’umoya wami is no different.
Their soulful version of “Duduz’umoya wami,” translates to “comfort my spirit” in English.
READ MORE: WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir delivers soulful magic with Duduz’umoya wami
Uber driver’s quick-thinking stops animal smugglers
What was initially supposed to be a route drop-off and pick-up, an Uber driver trusted his institution and in turn, save a pregnant pangolin from being smuggled.
In case you didn’t know, pangolins are a threatened species and the most illegally trafficked animals in the world.
READ MORE: Brave Uber driver saves pregnant pangolin
Have you got the Rugby World Cup gees?
The Rugby World Cup hype is in full swing, nothing unites the country quite like the Springboks.
If you haven’t hopped on the train just yet, PJ Powers is on a mission to get everyone dancing and cheering the Springboks along as they prepare to defend their title.
Powers collaborated with DJ Cosher to release a head-bopping remix of World in Union.
READ MORE: PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World of Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup
