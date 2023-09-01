Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Gabbi Brondani, Writer & Travel Correspondent
Every year in September Italy hosts National Chianti Day to acknowledge the most recognised red wines from Tuscany.
While Tuscany is specifically a highlight for chianti drinkers, any wine lovers looking to travel abroad to taste some of the best wines will be spoiled for choice at Italian wineries.
In honour of Chianti Day, here are the top wine-tourism spots in Italy:
TUSCANY
You cannot discuss wine tourism in Italy without talking about Tuscany.
The wine region is located between the Apennines and the Tyrrhenian Sea and the scenic vineyards combined with the cultural landscapes create the perfect Italian vision.
We have seen it in so many movies, the rolling hills, it is just incredible.Gabbi Brondani, Writer and Travel Correspondent
This region is best known for its chianti, which is made with at least 80% Sangiovese grapes, native to the region.
VENETO
Veneto is Italy’s most productive wine regions and is home to the world-famous sparkling prosecco.
This white wine is produced north of Venice in a region called Valdobbiadene and is made primarily from Glera grapes.
A wine can only be called a prosecco if the vines of the Glera variety come from this region.
EMILIA-ROMAGNA
Emilia-Romagna spans most of central Italy and is the oldest wine producing region in Italy.
It is best known for its Lambrusco which is a sparkling red wine made from grapes of the same name.
It comes in varying degrees of dry versus sweet and it often has quite a high acidity and notes of berries.Gabbi Brondani, Writer and Travel Correspondent
This wine pairs extremely well with the local cuisine so it perfect for the wine connoisseur and the foodie.
SICILY
Sicily is the largest island of the Mediterranean, but it has much more to offer than its magnificent beaches.
Against the scenic backdrop of Mount Etna, vines planted on volcanic soil produce some incredible wines.
According to Brondani, the best and most common red grape variety from the area is the Nero d’Avola which is characterised by notes of jam, leather and liquorice.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/vineyard-farm-sunrise-sun-sunlight-428041/
