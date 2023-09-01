[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified?
John Perlman interviews Dr Hestelle Van Staden, Forensic Pathologist.
Early on Thursday morning, the five-storey Osindiso building on the corner of Albert and Delver streets in Marshalltown caught alight.
The Gauteng Department of Health said all 74 bodies were recovered and transferred to the Diepkloof Mortuary in Soweto.
Unfortunately, due to the extent of the fire, 62 out of the 74 bodies were burnt beyond recognition, making only 12 identifiable.
Thembalethu Mpahlaza, Acting CEO of Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services, said 62 bodies from the Johannesburg fire are unidentifiable while only 12 can be visually identified.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2023
Mpahlaza was speaking outside the Diepkloof Mortuary where all the 74 bodies are being stored. TCG pic.twitter.com/LKrngpgEZ5
RELATED: Joburg CBD fire: 62 out of 74 bodies burnt beyond recognition - GP Health Dept
RELATED: VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: CCTV footage of Marshalltown building fire
RELATED: Firefighter says Joburg CBD fire scene the worst of his 50-year career
In order to bring closure to the families, how exactly is an identifiable body identified?
DNA becomes the next best thing, says Van Staden.
Depending on the degree of the burns, she says that they will often look for blood to compare with any relatives.
If there's no blood available, they will then look at dental records or extract DNA from one's thigh bone or sternum.
Unfortunately, dental care is often not affordable or not accessible, therefore obtaining dental records to compare against becomes challenging, adds Van Staden.
The whole process of extracting, testing and comparing DNA can take a few weeks, she says.
What I think adds to the families sense of complete trauma is the fact that they cannot actually identify their loved ones.Dr Hestelle Van Staden, Forensic Pathologist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Nothing Ahead
More from Local
Some pharmacists allowed to prescribe and dispense HIV medication without script
Following a ruling from the North Gauteng High Court, accessing HIV medication has become easier.Read More
Headboy keeps promise, takes longtime Down syndrome friend to matric dance
Have you ever met a kind-hearted person who made a significant positive impact on your life?Read More
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA
Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012.Read More
'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire
The deadly fire in Johannesburg has claimed numerous lives and horrified South Africans.Read More
JHB fire: 'NGOs follow the law when aiding illegal occupants'
At least 74 people, including 12 children, were killed in a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.Read More
Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen
After appearing to be involved in the lottery corruption, attorney Lesley Ramulifo still seems to be living his best life.Read More
'There needs to be law and order in the inner city' - Ramaphosa on JHB CBD fire
An early-morning blaze on Thursday tore through a five-storey building owned and neglected by the City of Johannesburg. The flames claimed the lives of at least 74 people, including 12 children, while more than 50 others were injured.Read More
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs'
Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing a hike in the Health Promotion Levy.Read More
Municipalities continue to fail the people they should be serving, study shows
A 12-year study of our 5 biggest metros shows to what extent municipalities underspent on services, overspent on wages, and ‘robbed’ ratepayers through overinflation.Read More