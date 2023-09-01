



John Maytham interviews Dirk van der Merwe, Director at BVI Consulting Engineers.

And as frustrating as it is, making use of lane dividers or any barrier of sort not only costs money, but can be a safety hazard, says Van der Merwe.

He adds that the hazard of the barrier needs to be compared to the hazard of what it is you're protecting against.

For example, making use of barriers at a shopping centre where you're trying to channel drivers into one area would work as the barriers couldn't cause any harm, compared to using them on a highway.

Instead, Van der Merwe says that the behaviour of the driver's on our roads need to change.

Driving / Pexels: JÉSHOOTS

The reason people cut is because they are frustrated. Dirk van der Merwe, Director – BVI Consulting Engineers

The barrier might become an obstacle in the middle of the road. Dirk van der Merwe, Director – BVI Consulting Engineers

It's a case by case evaluation. Dirk van der Merwe, Director – BVI Consulting Engineers

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting?