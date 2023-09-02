Streaming issues? Report here
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics

2 September 2023 11:20 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Health and wellness
Eating Disorder
psychedelic

Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.
Psychedelic Therapy / Pexels: cottonbro studio
Psychedelic Therapy / Pexels: cottonbro studio

As anyone who has suffered from an eating disorder or been close to someone who has an eating disorder will tell you there are no quick fixes when it comes to recovery.

Many people may struggle for years to move towards a healthy relationship with food and body image, others may never manage and some, tragically, will lose their life to an eating disorder.

Francesa Annenberg found considerable healing from her eating disorder with the use of psychedelics. She is the founder of the website FrancesaEatsRoses where she shares her thoughts around Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.

I was struggling to take in food and nourish my body with rest and joyful movement. I was also struggling to nourish myself with love, connection and supportive attachment. There was a lot I couldn't take in at the time...how that is reflected in the food.

Francesa Annenberg, founder of Francesa Eats Roses

The thinking around the best treatment for those living with anorexia, bulimia, compulsive eating or any other eating disorder varies, but generally, it tends to be focused around psychological treatment - talking therapies that provide an opportunity to find out what triggers a person’s eating problems and to work out how to deal with them.

Annenberg felt a lack of interest in this kind of therapy and instead, sought an alternative through psychedelics.

She was introduced to psychedelics through a friend but had experimented with more softer recreational psychedelics at music festivals before.

She admits she felt scared and had some trepidation about "experiencing things I wasn't ready for".

I just went in with internet research and people I had spoken to. I had gone in quite prepared. I also didn't want to look at this through my eating disorder.

Francesa Annenberg, founder of Francesa Eats Roses

Annenberg said the psychedelic process made her experience herself without her eating disorder for the first time.

I felt completely me and free. There was no fear. It was a like a deep remembering of something so true and real I had forgotten about.

Francesa Annenberg, founder of Francesa Eats Roses

I was lying on my back and there were these beautiful pinks and reds and I just felt myself on the earth being held. I felt at ease in my heart. It was so peaceful and a very authentic moment with myself.

Francesa Annenberg, founder of Francesa Eats Roses

Scroll up for the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics




Johannesburg Surgical Hospital Photo: Twitter

State-of-the-art Johannesburg Surgical Hospital opening in September

2 September 2023 2:39 PM

The Johannesburg Surgical Hospital is expected to open soon and is tipped to be a home to some of the country's top physicians and surgeons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream

2 September 2023 12:35 PM

Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fire / Pexels: Nothing Ahead

[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified?

1 September 2023 5:43 PM

Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peopleimages12/123rf

Some pharmacists allowed to prescribe and dispense HIV medication without script

1 September 2023 4:10 PM

Following a ruling from the North Gauteng High Court, accessing HIV medication has become easier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied: Brent Lindeque/GoodThingsGuy

Headboy keeps promise, takes longtime Down syndrome friend to matric dance

1 September 2023 1:28 PM

Have you ever met a kind-hearted person who made a significant positive impact on your life?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown. Lindokuhle Sobekwa via The Conversation.

Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA

1 September 2023 12:55 PM

Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire

1 September 2023 8:41 AM

The deadly fire in Johannesburg has claimed numerous lives and horrified South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

JHB fire: 'NGOs follow the law when aiding illegal occupants'

1 September 2023 8:12 AM

At least 74 people, including 12 children, were killed in a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lesley Ramulifho in the Maldives (from his Instagram account).

Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen

1 September 2023 7:21 AM

After appearing to be involved in the lottery corruption, attorney Lesley Ramulifo still seems to be living his best life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa (centre) on a site visit to assess the damage from the fire tragedy at a residential building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg on 31 August 2023. Picture: @GovernmentZA/X

'There needs to be law and order in the inner city' - Ramaphosa on JHB CBD fire

1 September 2023 6:50 AM

An early-morning blaze on Thursday tore through a five-storey building owned and neglected by the City of Johannesburg. The flames claimed the lives of at least 74 people, including 12 children, while more than 50 others were injured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

A mother speaks to her young daughter © fizkes/123rf.com

Parental alienation and the effects on kids

2 September 2023 1:33 PM

Resident parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush chats about the effects of parental alienation on kids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

Don't kid around with your kidneys!

2 September 2023 1:01 PM

Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The Kidney Care programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich shines the spotlight on caring for Kidneys as part of the Kidney Awareness Week. He shares some insights on Discovery Health’s data with regard to CKD, and to give some nutrition tips to keep your kidneys healthy. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Driving / Pexels: JÉSHOOTS

Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting?

1 September 2023 6:31 PM

What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: pixabay.com

Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy

1 September 2023 2:45 PM

Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© zakokor/123rf.com

Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week

1 September 2023 2:42 PM

We could all do with a little good news, here are this week's top stories to put a smile on your face.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat

1 September 2023 1:22 PM

What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Pick n Pay Clothing website

Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month

1 September 2023 1:04 PM

What happens when two lekker local brands collide? You get hot 'n spicy limited edition tees to look lekker in this Spring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PJ Powers teams up with DJ Closher for the remix of 'World of Union'. Photo: 702/Karabo Tebele

PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup

1 September 2023 12:58 PM

PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© morisfoto/123rf

How folk remedies can fuel misinformation

1 September 2023 12:09 PM

Folk wisdom can involve herbal remedies, dietary recommendations and advice about following specific behaviours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot of award-winning documentary !Aitsa trailer / Youtube: @cphdox4091

How ancestors viewed the sky: Doc explores both indigenous and modern cosmology

1 September 2023 10:58 AM

Award-winning documentary !Aitsa explores indigenous conceptions of the cosmos held by ancient ǀXam San people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

