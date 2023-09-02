Don't kid around with your kidneys!





Picture: Supplied

Kidneys are body parts we often take for granted as they tend to function fairly normally.

However, chronic kidney disease is a global health problem which can affect your quality of life.

This first week of September marks Kidney Awareness Week - a campaign to help create awareness of the role of the kidneys in everyday life.

Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The KidneyCare programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich says the kidneys are the super-organs of the body.

It's main function is to filter the blood and produces 200 litres of urine a day by filtering the blood every two hours.

198 litres are re-absorbed in the kidneys and it's through that process that the kidneys balances a range of electrolytes, fluid balance, sodium, phosphate, magnesium and sugar. Prof Errol Gotlich, paediatric nephrologist

Most people have two kidneys the size of a fist and which weigh about 120 - 150 grams.

They have multiple purposes which is to filter the blood, keep bones strong, keep our hemoglobin up and they have critical functions for the body to operate. Prof Errol Gotlich, paediatric nephrologist

Caring for your kidneys requires a sustainable lifestyle change.

The first is a healthy diet that's low in salt, processed foods and red meat.

Red meat is one of the main drivers of high blood pressure.

There's also a need for weight maintenance and regular exercise.

I really think that mental health is a big part of that. A healthy mind encourages us to have a healthy body. Prof Errol Gotlich, paediatric nephrologist

Prof Gotlich advises that people go for regular check-ups to avoid and detect kidney disease.

Ensure you have your blood pressure and urine checked. A simple urine check can detect any kidney disease or not. Also avoid regular anti inflammatory medicines as this can damage the kidneys in the long term. Prof Errol Gotlich, paediatric nephrologist

Scroll up for the full interview.