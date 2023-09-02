Parental alienation and the effects on kids

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
State-of-the-art Johannesburg Surgical Hospital opening in September The Johannesburg Surgical Hospital is expected to open soon and is tipped to be a home to some of the country's top physicians and... 2 September 2023 2:39 PM
Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey. 2 September 2023 12:35 PM
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about... 2 September 2023 11:20 AM
View all Local
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault' The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation. 31 August 2023 5:13 PM
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Politics
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results. 31 August 2023 9:59 PM
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs' Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing... 31 August 2023 9:12 PM
The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company There's a delicate balance between productivity and retreating, and leaders in an organisation need to be part of this conversatio... 31 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Business
Parental alienation and the effects on kids Resident parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush chats about the effects of parental alienation on kids. 2 September 2023 1:33 PM
Don't kid around with your kidneys! Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The Kidney Care programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich shines the spotlight on c... 2 September 2023 1:01 PM
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about... 2 September 2023 11:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, inter... 2 September 2023 9:48 AM
Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm. 1 September 2023 8:58 AM
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
View all Sport
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union' 1 September 2023 12:58 PM
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012. 1 September 2023 12:55 PM
Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!' The mom blogger was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after finding her child with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs. 1 September 2023 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has also granted access to all media coverage. 1 September 2023 1:36 PM
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger? 1 September 2023 1:22 PM
China 'taunts' India with new map claiming parts of its territoriy China is telling India to ‘stay calm’ as the nations face a dispute over China's new border map. 1 September 2023 11:59 AM
View all World
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Parental alienation and the effects on kids

2 September 2023 1:33 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Divorce
Trauma
family matters

Resident parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush chats about the effects of parental alienation on kids.
A mother speaks to her young daughter © fizkes/123rf.com
A mother speaks to her young daughter © fizkes/123rf.com

Marital divorce can be very complicated and when there's children involved, it have long term damaging effects on the whole family.

When things get messy, a divorce can push the parents to play a dirty game of manipulation and control, which ultimately harms the children.

Parental alienation is said to be a strategy whereby one parent intentionally displays to the child unjustified negativity aimed at the other parent.

The purpose of this strategy is to damage the child's relationship with the other parent and to turn the child's emotions against that other parent.

There's a very visceral power struggle going on between the separated adults. They're playing a game of power against each other and use the children as a pawn.

Nikki Bush, human potential expert

When there's a divorce or separation, there's a power struggle and some one's feeling more hurt than the other. Or when there's good grounds for divorce, who ever has the money will take power and abuse it. The person without the money doesn't have the resources to fight. And we get to a place where they use the children as weapons. This is very toxic for children.

Nikki Bush, human potential expert

Bush says the power struggle ensues due to damaged egos. The legal system is largely adversarial and supports this power play behaviour.

What we have to remember is that we create children with another human being. Whether we live together or apart, we need to agree on one thing - to honour the space between us and keep it sacred. Then our children can blossom in that safe space. And this is what most divorced or separated parents miss.

Nikki Bush, human potential expert

Scroll up for the full interview.




2 September 2023 1:33 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Divorce
Trauma
family matters

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Supplied

Don't kid around with your kidneys!

2 September 2023 1:01 PM

Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The Kidney Care programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich shines the spotlight on caring for Kidneys as part of the Kidney Awareness Week. He shares some insights on Discovery Health’s data with regard to CKD, and to give some nutrition tips to keep your kidneys healthy. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Psychedelic Therapy / Pexels: cottonbro studio

One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics

2 September 2023 11:20 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Driving / Pexels: JÉSHOOTS

Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting?

1 September 2023 6:31 PM

What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: pixabay.com

Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy

1 September 2023 2:45 PM

Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© zakokor/123rf.com

Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week

1 September 2023 2:42 PM

We could all do with a little good news, here are this week's top stories to put a smile on your face.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat

1 September 2023 1:22 PM

What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Pick n Pay Clothing website

Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month

1 September 2023 1:04 PM

What happens when two lekker local brands collide? You get hot 'n spicy limited edition tees to look lekker in this Spring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PJ Powers teams up with DJ Closher for the remix of 'World of Union'. Photo: 702/Karabo Tebele

PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup

1 September 2023 12:58 PM

PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© morisfoto/123rf

How folk remedies can fuel misinformation

1 September 2023 12:09 PM

Folk wisdom can involve herbal remedies, dietary recommendations and advice about following specific behaviours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot of award-winning documentary !Aitsa trailer / Youtube: @cphdox4091

How ancestors viewed the sky: Doc explores both indigenous and modern cosmology

1 September 2023 10:58 AM

Award-winning documentary !Aitsa explores indigenous conceptions of the cosmos held by ancient ǀXam San people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen

Local

'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire

Local

Braai lovers beware: Boerewors and Braaiwors are NOT the same!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SANCO joins in-depth probes into tragic Marshalltown fire

2 September 2023 7:02 PM

Nongoma Municipality could be renamed after King Zwelithini, if all goes well

2 September 2023 3:49 PM

Limpopo takedown of suspected cash-in-transit robbers a warning to thugs - Cele

2 September 2023 2:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA