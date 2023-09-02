State-of-the-art Johannesburg Surgical Hospital opening in September
It's been years in the making, but finally Johannesburg Surgical Hospital is tipped to open at end of September. The state of the art hospital is considered the "future of healthcare" and is centred on technology, patient experience and specialist knowledge.
The hospital is positioning itself as a centre for surgical and rehabilitative care. The high-tech facility is equipped to accommodate patients from across the country and continent, with a commitment to superior, private surgical services.
The hospital will have 150 beds, 13 theatres and 36 specialists on board.
Thanks to advances in technology, many surgical procedures can now be performed with less invasive techniques and a team of experts is dedicated to providing highly specialized care in surgical disciplines to improve service levels and enhance the overall quality of care.
The hospital also has a focus on cost-effectiveness, patient dignity, and healing.
Minimal invasive surgery has taken the world. You would not want to be operated on by a surgeon that will cut out your gall bladder by cutting you open. All this is done by laparoscopy. We have the Da Vinci Robot in our hospital, and so much equipment that's a first for Africa. It's like a dream come to true. It's like unleashing surgeons that they haven't been able to do in a lot of the hospitals before.Dr Jaco Strobos, orthopedic surgeon
