What are microgrids and how will they benefit rural communities?
South Africans continue to suffer under relentless power cuts, with many consumers seeking solar power and other alternative solutions to stave off load shedding.
In rural communities however, electricity is almost non-existent with households in a perpetual state of darkness. Plans are now afoot to roll out about 100 micro-grids across the country by the end March 2024 as part of Eskom's distribution business strategy.
According to Eskom, micro-grids are a cheaper energy source and use renewable energy sources.
The power utility has reportedly commissioned it’s third micro-grid at the Swartkop dam, in the Northern Cape and aims to launch its next two micro-grids at Nomalengena Village, in the Eastern Cape, and Nounieput, also in the Northern Cape by 31 December 2023.
Eskom says this is part of efforts in achieving universal access to electricity using clean and reliable technologies. IPP energy expert, Gina Schroeder explains the value of micro-grids to SA’s micro-grid strategy.
A micro-grid is a small grid which may be connected to the main grid. When Eskom's referring to micro-grids, they're referring to small towns and villages that have no electrical lines that come from a main substation to the area. The cost of installing lines to that area is prohibitive. So what they're doing is looking at installing solar with batteries and potentially some wind, so they can produce one megawatt or 500 kilowatts to supply small villages and houses.Gina Schroeder, IPP energy expert
It's similar to when many areas didn't have landlines. Telkom did not want to install lines so cellphone companies came in and installed cellphone towers. So in this case you can have electricity anywhere, but you must have the 'cellphone tower', which is the micro-grid installation.Gina Schroeder, IPP energy expert
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
More from Local
Help a 2 year old leukemia patient by signing up as a stem cell donor
Palesa Mokomele from DKMS Africa chats about the heartbreaking plea of the family of little Maddalena, a brave two-year-old diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL).Read More
How dads can better support moms
Sara-Jayne is joined by the CEO of Heartlines Dr Garth Japhet to chat about how dads can better support moms.Read More
Celebrating local writers at the Khayelitsha Book Festival
Sara-Jayne speaks to Zimkitha 'Macengulashe" Zilo from Uhlanga Books, organiser of the 2nd Khayelitsha Book Festival happening on 9 September.Read More
Could the tax man be coming for your TV licence debt?
Independent TV and film critic, Thinus Ferreira on what to make of reports around the SABC’s funding options and on whether SARS will indeed be asked to collect some of the TV licences debt owed to the public broadcaster.Read More
More South Africans turning to credit cards to live
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse paints a concerning picture of the financial health of South African consumers.Read More
State-of-the-art Johannesburg Surgical Hospital opening in September
The Johannesburg Surgical Hospital is expected to open soon and is tipped to be a home to some of the country's top physicians and surgeons.Read More
Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream
Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey.Read More
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.Read More
[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified?
Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition.Read More