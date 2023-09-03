Could the tax man be coming for your TV licence debt?

Streaming issues? Report here
Inside EWN
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Latest Local
Help a 2 year old leukemia patient by signing up as a stem cell donor Palesa Mokomele from DKMS Africa chats about the heartbreaking plea of the family of little Maddalena, a brave two-year-old diagno... 3 September 2023 12:44 PM
How dads can better support moms Sara-Jayne is joined by the CEO of Heartlines Dr Garth Japhet to chat about how dads can better support moms. 3 September 2023 12:08 PM
Celebrating local writers at the Khayelitsha Book Festival Sara-Jayne speaks to Zimkitha 'Macengulashe" Zilo from Uhlanga Books, organiser of the 2nd Khayelitsha Book Festival happening on... 3 September 2023 11:31 AM
View all Local
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault' The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation. 31 August 2023 5:13 PM
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Politics
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results. 31 August 2023 9:59 PM
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs' Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing... 31 August 2023 9:12 PM
The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company There's a delicate balance between productivity and retreating, and leaders in an organisation need to be part of this conversatio... 31 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Business
How dads can better support moms Sara-Jayne is joined by the CEO of Heartlines Dr Garth Japhet to chat about how dads can better support moms. 3 September 2023 12:08 PM
Celebrating local writers at the Khayelitsha Book Festival Sara-Jayne speaks to Zimkitha 'Macengulashe" Zilo from Uhlanga Books, organiser of the 2nd Khayelitsha Book Festival happening on... 3 September 2023 11:31 AM
Parental alienation and the effects on kids Resident parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush chats about the effects of parental alienation on kids. 2 September 2023 1:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, inter... 2 September 2023 9:48 AM
Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm. 1 September 2023 8:58 AM
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
View all Sport
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union' 1 September 2023 12:58 PM
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012. 1 September 2023 12:55 PM
Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!' The mom blogger was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after finding her child with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs. 1 September 2023 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has also granted access to all media coverage. 1 September 2023 1:36 PM
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger? 1 September 2023 1:22 PM
China 'taunts' India with new map claiming parts of its territoriy China is telling India to ‘stay calm’ as the nations face a dispute over China's new border map. 1 September 2023 11:59 AM
View all World
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Could the tax man be coming for your TV licence debt?

Independent TV and film critic, Thinus Ferreira on what to make of reports around the SABC’s funding options and on whether SARS will indeed be asked to collect some of the TV licences debt owed to the public broadcaster.
www.unsplash.com
www.unsplash.com

The SABC's TV licence has long been a contentious issue, with the public broadcaster struggling to get South Africans to heed to the call to do "the right thing".

According to the broadcaster, 81.7% of TV licence holders skipped their annual fees for the 2021/22 financial year.

That means the SABC raked in only R815 million of the total R4.45 billion expected to come from TV licence bills.

Now it seems there's a proposal for a ring-fenced tax collected by SARS..

Will SARS will be asked to collect some of the TV licences debt owed to the public broadcaster?

Independent TV and film critic, Thinus Ferreira weighs into the matter.

The BBC is going to get rid of their licence in 2027 and the South African government has finally woken up to realise the SABC no longer has the capability and capacity to make the TV licence system.

Thinus Ferreira, Independent TV & Film Critic

Goverment is looking to replace the TV licence with a levy. Whether the revenue service is going to collect it, we don't know. If there's money to be given to the SABC, it won't be able to continue to be done through a licence

Thinus Ferreira, Independent TV & Film Critic

However, Ferreira predicts government could run into some problems.

There's lots of people who don't earn any income and don't pay income tax. So it will be difficult to just add the licence fee and say its R265 a year. So how do you find all the people? That's the same issue the SABC had. Maybe it will be that government gives a lump sum to the SABC taken from income tax instead of adding the levy, but we still don't know how it will work.

Thinus Ferreira, Independent TV & Film Critic

Scroll up for the full conversation.




More from Local

© Jarun Ontakrai/123rf

Help a 2 year old leukemia patient by signing up as a stem cell donor

3 September 2023 12:44 PM

Palesa Mokomele from DKMS Africa chats about the heartbreaking plea of the family of little Maddalena, a brave two-year-old diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL).

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

How dads can better support moms

3 September 2023 12:08 PM

Sara-Jayne is joined by the CEO of Heartlines Dr Garth Japhet to chat about how dads can better support moms.

Read More arrow_forward

Celebrating local writers at the Khayelitsha Book Festival

3 September 2023 11:31 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Zimkitha 'Macengulashe" Zilo from Uhlanga Books, organiser of the 2nd Khayelitsha Book Festival happening on 9 September.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's microgrid technology. Picture: @ewnreporter/twitter.com

What are microgrids and how will they benefit rural communities?

3 September 2023 9:19 AM

IPP Energy Expert, Gina Schroeder helps explain what value microgrids add to the power utility and on what to make on SA’s microgrid strategy.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: TheDigitalWay on Pixabay

More South Africans turning to credit cards to live

3 September 2023 8:47 AM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse paints a concerning picture of the financial health of South African consumers.

Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Surgical Hospital Photo: Twitter

State-of-the-art Johannesburg Surgical Hospital opening in September

2 September 2023 2:39 PM

The Johannesburg Surgical Hospital is expected to open soon and is tipped to be a home to some of the country's top physicians and surgeons.

Read More arrow_forward

Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream

2 September 2023 12:35 PM

Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey.

Read More arrow_forward

Psychedelic Therapy / Pexels: cottonbro studio

One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics

2 September 2023 11:20 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.

Read More arrow_forward

Fire / Pexels: Nothing Ahead

[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified?

1 September 2023 5:43 PM

Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition.

Read More arrow_forward

peopleimages12/123rf

Some pharmacists allowed to prescribe and dispense HIV medication without script

1 September 2023 4:10 PM

Following a ruling from the North Gauteng High Court, accessing HIV medication has become easier.

Read More arrow_forward

