Looking back on a decade of Delicious





A decade of awesome music, a decade of globetrotting culinary flavours – and, most importantly, a decade of beautiful memories to last a lifetime. As the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, powered by LottoStar, turns 10, we look back on some of the most delicious highlights over the years.

From jazz-funk act Jamiroquai performing at the inaugural festival in 2013 to 2022's electrifying performance by Afrobeat megastar Burna Boy, and with venues ranging from Emmarentia Dam to Huddle Park in Linksfield before settling on the current venue, the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit – it’s been a decade of growth as the ultimate in local and global vibes, flavours and trends has been witnessed.

As the festival rolls around once again on 23 and 24 September 2023 for its 10th-anniversary outing, here is a top10 list of the most delicious highlights over the years.

Top 10 international music acts:

Jamiroquai

Erykah Bayu

Macy Gray

Babyface

The Jacksons

Chaka Khan

Brand New Heavies

Angie Stone

Louie Vega

Corinne Bailey Rae

Top 10 South African music acts

MiCasa

Lira

Hugh Masekela

Judith Sephuma

Black Coffee

Shimza

Cassper Nyovest

Freshlyground

Shekinah

Thandiswa Mazwai

Top 10 celebrity chefs

Aldo Zilli

Ed Baines

John Burton-Race

Pete Goffe-Wood

Reza Mahammad

Siba Mtongana

Jenny Morris

Reuben Riffel

Rachel Khoo

Andrew Atkinson

In celebration of 10 years of delectable food and music, this year’s festival again features a cosmopolitan food offering and a sumptuous music line-up headlined by three Grammy winners – Maxwell (US), Tems (Nigeria) and Zakes Bantwini (SA).

They'll be supported by an array of local and international hitmakers including Robert Glasper, Joyous Celebration, Arrested Development, Shalamar, Incognito, Oskido, Ringo Madlingozi, Oscar Mbo, Mörda, Karyendasoul, DJ Kent, Christos and Lamiez Holworthy on the Main Stage.

The Channel O Drip Stage will feature Scorpion Kings, Myztro, Daliwonga, Stunna, Yahoo, Dbn Gogo, LeeArt, Venom, Nobantu, Kelvin Momo, Toss, DJ Zinhle, Murumba Pitch, Tyler ICU and Kwesta.

The 10th annual DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival is brought to you by DStv and LottoStar, Mercedes-Benz, Sasol, Drip, Windhoek Beer, Flight Centre, Proudly South African, Coca-Cola,Gauteng Tourism Authority, FoodBev SETA, CATHSSETA, Gauteng Enterprise Propeller in proud association with Primedia Broadcasting radio stations 947 and 702 who are all helping to make this sensory celebration happen.

Come and celebrate ten years of DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, powered by LottoStar, over the Heritage Day weekend. It's time to make some amazing new memories!

General admission tickets are R950, while DStv Rewards members get 25% discount on their Delicious Tickets. Visit Rewards on DStv.com or the MyDStv App and look out for this LIMITED offer, only available to active DStv Rewards members. Or treat yourself to Delicious Terrace Lounge tickets at R3 600 or Zuri Luxury Suite tickets at R7 300 per person. Visit the DSTV Delicious website to secure your tickets.