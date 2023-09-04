Streaming issues? Report here
Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration

4 September 2023 7:37 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Zimbabwe elections
Naledi Pandor
Emmerson Mnangagwa

The Zimbabwean elections were marred by controversy - including issues with the voters’ roll, the banning of opposition rallies, reports of biased state media coverage and voter intimidation

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the inauguration of Zimbabwe's president-elect, Emmerson Mnangagwa, in Harare on Monday.

Mnangagwa won a second term in office after the country went to the polls late last month.

But the elections were marred by controversy - including issues with the voters’ roll, the banning of opposition rallies, reports of biased state media coverage and voter intimidation.

Despite the controversy surrounding the elections, the South African government congratulated Zimbabwe for organising and holding what it labelled “harmonised elections”.

READ: Zimbabwe's president Mnangagwa wins second term in disputed vote

The Presidency said Ramaphosa will be in Harare to attend president-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration today.

The inauguration is taking place at the National Stadium.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor.

Other dignitaries expected to attend include Rwanda’s President of the Senate François Xavier Kalinda, Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and Nigerian vice-president Kashim Shettima - among others.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration




