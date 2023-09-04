Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the inauguration of Zimbabwe's president-elect, Emmerson Mnangagwa, in Harare on Monday.
Mnangagwa won a second term in office after the country went to the polls late last month.
But the elections were marred by controversy - including issues with the voters’ roll, the banning of opposition rallies, reports of biased state media coverage and voter intimidation.
Despite the controversy surrounding the elections, the South African government congratulated Zimbabwe for organising and holding what it labelled “harmonised elections”.
READ: Zimbabwe's president Mnangagwa wins second term in disputed vote
The Presidency said Ramaphosa will be in Harare to attend president-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration today.
The inauguration is taking place at the National Stadium.
Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor.
Other dignitaries expected to attend include Rwanda’s President of the Senate François Xavier Kalinda, Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and Nigerian vice-president Kashim Shettima - among others.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration
Source : Dirco
More from Politics
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault'
The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation.Read More
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report
The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.Read More
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’
The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low
This week’s developments have demonstrated it yet again writes Mandy Wiener, as corruption-accused Ace Magashule forms new party.Read More
Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT
The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday.Read More
DA calls for redo of 'exceptionally disappointing' Public Protector applications
[LISTEN] Glynnis Breytenbach weighs in on what brought the Democratic Alliance to this decision.Read More
DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector
MPs on Tuesday considered the names of candidates who were interviewed last week and rejected all the candidates except Gcaleka.Read More
China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage'
Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, says expert Hulme Scholes.Read More
Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post
Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who was rejected by some parties.Read More