Public Works Dept on mission reclaim all hijacked buildings across SA
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is set to go on a massive investigation to identify all hijacked buildings in all of the country's municipalities.
This follows last week's deadly fire at a hijacked building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, that killed at least 77 people.
The department named the initiative Operation Bring Back.
READ MORE:
-
JHB Speaker Makhubele wants audit of all city-owned buildings after deadly blaze
-
We paid rent to live in fire-hit Albert Street building, says illegal occupant
-
Joburg CBD fire 'wake-up call' for govt to provide habitable housing - Ramaphosa
Out of the 29,000 government buildings in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure asset register, 1,260 are identified as being illegally occupied.
In a statement released on Sunday, the department said it aimed to identify and recover all those properties.
As part of Operation Bring Back, each municipality would need to indicate all its properties and whether they were hijacked.
The department also called for individuals or institutions who were occupying hijacked buildings to avail themselves for amnesty and formalise their occupancy with the State.
DPWI is also looking at working with the private sector in the refurbishment and maintenance of these buildings once they are cleared.
This article first appeared on EWN : Public Works Dept on mission reclaim all hijacked buildings across SA
Source : AFP
More from Local
5 children arrested for dog fighting in Cape Town
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted to an incident of dog fighting on Thursday but by the time inspectors arrived on the scene, the minors had fled taking the injured dogs with them.Read More
Gun used in Senzo Meyiwa murder stolen from cash-in-transit robbery, court hears
The five men accused of murdering the football star are back in the dock on Monday.Read More
SA motorists hit with RECORD HIGH fuel hikes
Both grades of petrol will increase by R1,71 per litre.Read More
Gift of the Givers assists Johannesburg fire victims with food and clothing
They have been providing hot meals, blankets, water, energy bars and drinks, clothing and mattresses to the victims of the fire.Read More
Victim of Rottweiler attack urges dogs to be leashed: 'It happened so quickly'
On Sunday 27 August, Jordan Samuels took a walk along the Alphen Trail in Constantia when a loose Rottweiler attacked her.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Taxi barons MUST be included in plans to update the industry'
Following the violent taxi strike in Cape Town, advocate Murray Bridgman is calling for taxi barons to be involved in updating the industry.Read More
Is Cissie Gool House at risk of fire like in JHB? 'We try to make it safe'
The deadly fire in Marshalltown has shone a light on hijacked buildings and has raised questions around Cissie Gool House.Read More
[WATCH] Social media divided after woman caught stealing nappies
Do you show compassion or should the person be punished?Read More
WATCH LIVE: Nandipha Magudumana's bail application continues
Nandipha Magudumana appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court for her bail application.Read More