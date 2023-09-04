JHB fire: Grim task of identifying charred remains of loved ones continues





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Gauteng MEC for Health.

Since Friday, families have had the difficult and grim task of attempting to identify the bodies of their loved ones.

Many were burned beyond recognition and there have been cases where more than one family has claimed the same body.

Some claimants don't have the needed documents while others are compelled by religious custom to bury their dead quickly.

Nkomo-Ralehoko confirms that pathologists have completed post-mortem exams of 74 bodies.

There are 33 people in hospital, and the death toll may rise further.

They are all critical those ones now that are remaining [in hospital], although now some are critical but stable. But there are at least very few that are terrible. Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Gauteng MEC for Health

Police have taken DNA samples from the deceased who have not been identified and family members to cross-reference and match bodies with their families.

At this stage, 62 bodies are still unidentified, and Nkomo-Ralehoko says this has been extremely challenging for the families.

This is a traumatic environment, so we are having counsellors on site. Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Gauteng MEC for Health

Emergency workers at the scene of a deadly Joburg CBD fire that claimed at least 73 lives on 31 August 2023. Picture: GCIS

Any family members still needing to identify family members can contact the Gauteng Department of Health on their hotline at 080 020 3886.

