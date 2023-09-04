Happy 42nd birthday, Queen Bey! Here are 10 of Beyoncé’s best live moments





Beyoncé celebrates her 42nd birthday today! (4 September).

Whether you know her from her days in Destiny’s Child or her record-breaking solo career, there is no doubt that the singer-songwriter is a legend.

This is why every live performance is highly anticipated and attended.

Her current Renaissance Tour is evidence of that.

RELATED: Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour

Let’s look back at her top 10 best live moments throughout the years, ranked by Grazia:

2018 Coachella

In April 2018 Beyoncé played the first of two weekends as a headliner at the Coachella Music Festival.

Her performance was attended by 125 000 festival goers and became the most watched and talked about performance of all time.

The performance featured a live band with over 100 dancers and a Destiny’s Child reunion.

2011 Billboard Awards

On the night she received Billboard’s Millennium Award, Bey put on a special debut performance for her Run the World (Girls).

2008 American Music Awards

Beyoncé rocked a leotard alongside her backup dancers as she performed _Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) _at the 2008 American Music Awards.

2006 BET Awards

Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z hit the stage at the 2006 BET Awards.

Even without any backup dancers or complex choreography, their stage presence and chemistry were electrifying.

2011 MTV Video Music Awards

She hit all the high notes and choreography in her performance of Love On Top at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Little did we know she was expecting! Beyoncé revealed that she was pregnant with Blue when she finished her performance by unbuttoning her jacket and holding her belly.

No one does a baby reveal quite like Queen Bey.

2009 Inauguration

It only made sense for Beyoncé to be the one to serenade the Obamas for their first dance as president and first lady.

Her performance of Etta James’ _At Last _was a masterpiece.

2016 Super Bowl

A day after surprise-dropping _Formation, _Beyoncé absolutely killed her surprise performance at the Super Bowl.

She joined Coldplay for a dance-off during the Halftime Show.

2009 Grammy Awards

She marched on stage and attacked If I Were a Boy, before tearing into Alanis Morissette’s You Oughta Know, backed by an all-female band.

2014 MTV Video Music Awards

Beyoncé took over the show with a 16-minute medley with songs from her self-titled ’13 album.

This was after she received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award from her husband and daughter.

2004 Grammy Awards

She joined Prince for an unforgettable Grammy opener, featuring Purple Rain, Baby I’m a Star, Crazy in Love and Let’s Go Crazy.

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 42nd birthday, Queen Bey! Here are 10 of Beyoncé’s best live moments