Police nab 7 people for stealing toilet (worth R112m) LITERALLY made of gold
Bongani Bongwa speaks to our foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, about the world’s trending news stories, including developments on the missing golden toilet.
(Skip to 3.22.)
After nearly four years, police in the UK believe they’ve finally flushed out the masterminds behind the swiped golden toilet.
The 18-karat toilet (worth $6 billion) was swiped nearly four years ago from Winston Churchhill’s childhood home in the UK.
Police have arrested seven people on suspicion of handling stolen goods or conspiracy to burgle or commit robbery.
Despite the breakthrough, the toilet itself is still yet to be found.
It has almost certainly been broken down or melted down and regurgitated. At this stage, police are still looking for the remnants of the toilet but they have nothing to go on.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : Police nab 7 people for stealing toilet (worth R112m) LITERALLY made of gold
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gold-colored_toilet.jpg
