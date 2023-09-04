Full Lady R report release will ‘jeopardise work & safety' of SANDF - Ramaphosa
TSHWANE - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would not disclose the independent panel's full investigative report into the Russian cargo vessel, known as Lady R, due to national security concerns.
In a Sunday evening address to the nation, Ramaphosa confirmed that the probe, led by retired judge Phineas Mojapelo, found no evidence that arms were loaded onto the ship, putting an end to months of speculation.
The docking of the vessel caused a diplomatic row after United States ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety accused Pretoria of supplying weapons to Moscow for its war in Ukraine.
READ MORE:
-
‘No evidence weapons were loaded onto the ship’: Ramaphosa on Lady R probe
-
DA calls on Ramaphosa to make findings of Lady R inquiry public
-
Modise labels 'Lady R' claims as 'propaganda', insists SA did nothing wrong
Ramaphosa said though the contents of the investigation would remain confidential, he would be releasing an executive summary of the report on Monday.
“Given the fact that the evidence given to the panel was classified and the fact that revealing the details of the equipment off loaded could jeopardise the work and safety of South Africa’s forces in various deployments on the continent, I have decided not to release the panel’s full report and require that certain information that may be prejudicial to the defence and the security of the republic be kept classified and confidential.”
The president said the panel outlined the circumstances that led to the docking of the vessel, the type of goods supplied, and the reasons why the goods were offloaded at the time.
He said revealing this could jeopardise the work of the South African National Defence Force.
“To reveal the details of the equipment that was ordered and offloaded would compromise important military operations and put our soldiers’ lives at risk.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Full Lady R report release will ‘jeopardise work & safety' of SANDF - Ramaphosa
More from Local
5 children arrested for dog fighting in Cape Town
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted to an incident of dog fighting on Thursday but by the time inspectors arrived on the scene, the minors had fled taking the injured dogs with them.Read More
Gun used in Senzo Meyiwa murder stolen from cash-in-transit robbery, court hears
The five men accused of murdering the football star are back in the dock on Monday.Read More
SA motorists hit with RECORD HIGH fuel hikes
Both grades of petrol will increase by R1,71 per litre.Read More
Gift of the Givers assists Johannesburg fire victims with food and clothing
They have been providing hot meals, blankets, water, energy bars and drinks, clothing and mattresses to the victims of the fire.Read More
Victim of Rottweiler attack urges dogs to be leashed: 'It happened so quickly'
On Sunday 27 August, Jordan Samuels took a walk along the Alphen Trail in Constantia when a loose Rottweiler attacked her.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Taxi barons MUST be included in plans to update the industry'
Following the violent taxi strike in Cape Town, advocate Murray Bridgman is calling for taxi barons to be involved in updating the industry.Read More
Is Cissie Gool House at risk of fire like in JHB? 'We try to make it safe'
The deadly fire in Marshalltown has shone a light on hijacked buildings and has raised questions around Cissie Gool House.Read More
[WATCH] Social media divided after woman caught stealing nappies
Do you show compassion or should the person be punished?Read More
WATCH LIVE: Nandipha Magudumana's bail application continues
Nandipha Magudumana appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court for her bail application.Read More