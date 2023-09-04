Ex-cop who flooded Cape Flats with illegal guns walks free. Class action looms





Lester Kiewit speaks with Jason Whyte, Director of GunFree SA’s legal team at Norton Rose Fulbright.

Christian Prinsloo is responsible for bringing more than 2000 stolen guns into the Cape Flats and making a profit selling them to gangsters.

What has followed is gang warfare, grief, and suffering for the residents of the Cape Flats - his actions are linked to the deaths of 89 children.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2016, on charges of racketeering, corruption, and money laundering.

However, he has been out on parole since August 2020 after serving only three years and 10 months of his sentence, as he benefitted from President Ramaphosa's special remissions program.

Prinsloo's release shocked and traumatised the families of his many victims.

It really is quite a travesty of justice. Jason Whyte, Director in GunFree SA’s legal team - Norton Rose Fulbright

It creates the impression that corrupt activity that results in civilian death just goes substantially unpunished. Jason Whyte, Director in GunFree SA’s legal team - Norton Rose Fulbright

He says that the class action lawsuit that is being launched against Prinsloo will hopefully give the grieving families some kind of closure.

GunFree SA decided to represent about a dozen families as a "class", instead of fighting on behalf of individuals.

The Cape Flats today are still awash with these stolen firearms, devastating poor families who continue to lose loved ones and breadwinners.

