The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
7de Laan dies abruptly as funds dry up. Final episodes may never air

4 September 2023 9:37 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
7de Laan
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Production of 7de Laan has been suspended due to insufficient funds to maintain cast and crew salaries and operational expenses.

Lester Kiewit speaks to journalist and TV critic Thinus Ferreira about 7de Laan's demise, which will probably come sooner than expected as funds dry up.

Listen to the conversation below.

Popular television series 7de Laan was initially scheduled to air its final episode on 26 December after providing over 20 years of on-air entertainment.

RELATED: TOTSIENS, 7DE LAAN: SABC 2 BIDS FAREWELL TO HIT SERIES AFTER 24 SEASONS

But, the show might end sooner.

Ferreira reports that the staff and crew of 7de Laan received a letter from Danie Odendaal Productions stating that all staff operations are suspended due to insufficient funds to maintain salaries and cover operational expenses.

The show is scheduled to wrap up filming around 24 October and its last episode to air on 26 December. But due to the abrupt halt in production, fans might not get the farewell show have been anticipating.

RELATED: FANS CRUSHED BY 7DE LAAN COMING TO AN END: 'IT BROUGHT FAMILIES TOGETHER'

Ferreira says that the SABC owes the production company money, forcing them to pause filming.

With two months' worth of episodes left to air, the show has no more money left to produce it. The SABC owed production a massive amount of money for quite a while. The staff was paid at the end of August but there's no more money left to carry on.

Thinus Ferreira, TV Critic

RELATED: FANS PLEA TO OTHER CHANNELS: 'PLEASE ADOPT 7DE LAAN'

Some cast members are on a roadshow saying farewell to fans... here's to hoping it's not the final goodbye.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 7de Laan dies abruptly as funds dry up. Final episodes may never air




