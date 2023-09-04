Victim of Rottweiler attack urges dogs to be leashed: 'It happened so quickly'





Lester Kiewit interviews Jordan Samuels.

On Sunday 27 August, Samuels (who often frequents the area) took a walk along the Alphen Trail in Constantia and decided to play on a rope swing hanging from one of the trees.

A dog walker with a few dogs, all without leashes, came past and one of them, a Rottweiler, began attacking Samuels, leaving her with multiple bite wounds on her legs.

She says that at the entrance of the trail there is a sign which states that all dogs are legally required to be on a leash.

Despite her screaming and shouting for help, Samuels says that the owner of the dog continued stating that the dog was not harming her and made no effort to take control of her pet.

Over R3000 in medical bills later and taking to social media to track down the owner of the dog, Samuels says that the owner was very apologetic and has paid towards her medial bills.

Everything happened so quickly. Jordan Samuels

