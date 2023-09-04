Victim of Rottweiler attack urges dogs to be leashed: 'It happened so quickly'
Lester Kiewit interviews Jordan Samuels.
On Sunday 27 August, Samuels (who often frequents the area) took a walk along the Alphen Trail in Constantia and decided to play on a rope swing hanging from one of the trees.
A dog walker with a few dogs, all without leashes, came past and one of them, a Rottweiler, began attacking Samuels, leaving her with multiple bite wounds on her legs.
She says that at the entrance of the trail there is a sign which states that all dogs are legally required to be on a leash.
Despite her screaming and shouting for help, Samuels says that the owner of the dog continued stating that the dog was not harming her and made no effort to take control of her pet.
Over R3000 in medical bills later and taking to social media to track down the owner of the dog, Samuels says that the owner was very apologetic and has paid towards her medial bills.
RELATED: Dog owner? Here's some key advice on how to lessen liability for dog attacks
Everything happened so quickly.Jordan Samuels
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Victim of Rottweiler attack urges dogs to be leashed: 'It happened so quickly'
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Snapmann
More from Local
5 children arrested for dog fighting in Cape Town
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted to an incident of dog fighting on Thursday but by the time inspectors arrived on the scene, the minors had fled taking the injured dogs with them.Read More
Gun used in Senzo Meyiwa murder stolen from cash-in-transit robbery, court hears
The five men accused of murdering the football star are back in the dock on Monday.Read More
SA motorists hit with RECORD HIGH fuel hikes
Both grades of petrol will increase by R1,71 per litre.Read More
Gift of the Givers assists Johannesburg fire victims with food and clothing
They have been providing hot meals, blankets, water, energy bars and drinks, clothing and mattresses to the victims of the fire.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Taxi barons MUST be included in plans to update the industry'
Following the violent taxi strike in Cape Town, advocate Murray Bridgman is calling for taxi barons to be involved in updating the industry.Read More
Is Cissie Gool House at risk of fire like in JHB? 'We try to make it safe'
The deadly fire in Marshalltown has shone a light on hijacked buildings and has raised questions around Cissie Gool House.Read More
[WATCH] Social media divided after woman caught stealing nappies
Do you show compassion or should the person be punished?Read More
WATCH LIVE: Nandipha Magudumana's bail application continues
Nandipha Magudumana appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court for her bail application.Read More
Ex-cop who flooded Cape Flats with illegal guns walks free. Class action looms
The fact that Christian Prinsloo is out on parole is a 'travesty of justice', says GunFree SA.Read More
Full Lady R report release will ‘jeopardise work & safety' of SANDF - Ramaphosa
Though the full panel report into the now-debunked claims that South Africa supplied Russia with arms through the Lady R cargo vessel will be kept classified. President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would release an executive summary of it on Monday.Read More