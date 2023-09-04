[LISTEN] 'Taxi barons MUST be included in plans to update the industry'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Murray Bridgman, advocate and mediator with The Cape Bar.
Bridgman wrote an opinion piece in the Daily Maverick where he spoke about the importance of involving taxi barons in the plans for the industry.
He says that the barons of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) are community leaders, and they got to this position because of their valuable skills, wisdom, and insights.
RELATED: ‘It's very good news’ - Cape Town Taxi Task Team signs commuter safety agreement
The taxi industry is essential across the country, especially for the working class.
It also presents immense opportunities.
The annual turnover of the taxi industry nationwide is R90 billion, which is largely untaxed.Murray Bridgman, Advocate/Mediator - Cape Bar
Bridgman says the Taxi industry is the best example of free-wheeling capitalism that he has every come across.
RELATED: [LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry'
He adds that the taxi industry transports 70% of commuters, but the City is investing far more in the MyCiti bus programme that only transports 15% of commuters.
I do not see the business model of business cooperating under the control of the city of the province. That is not how capitalism works.Murray Bridgman, Advocate/Mediator - Cape Bar
How many open market jobs did the government destroy in creating MyCiti?Murray Bridgman, Advocate/Mediator - Cape Bar
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] 'Taxi barons MUST be included in plans to update the industry'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa.html
More from Local
5 children arrested for dog fighting in Cape Town
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted to an incident of dog fighting on Thursday but by the time inspectors arrived on the scene, the minors had fled taking the injured dogs with them.Read More
Gun used in Senzo Meyiwa murder stolen from cash-in-transit robbery, court hears
The five men accused of murdering the football star are back in the dock on Monday.Read More
SA motorists hit with RECORD HIGH fuel hikes
Both grades of petrol will increase by R1,71 per litre.Read More
Gift of the Givers assists Johannesburg fire victims with food and clothing
They have been providing hot meals, blankets, water, energy bars and drinks, clothing and mattresses to the victims of the fire.Read More
Victim of Rottweiler attack urges dogs to be leashed: 'It happened so quickly'
On Sunday 27 August, Jordan Samuels took a walk along the Alphen Trail in Constantia when a loose Rottweiler attacked her.Read More
Is Cissie Gool House at risk of fire like in JHB? 'We try to make it safe'
The deadly fire in Marshalltown has shone a light on hijacked buildings and has raised questions around Cissie Gool House.Read More
[WATCH] Social media divided after woman caught stealing nappies
Do you show compassion or should the person be punished?Read More
WATCH LIVE: Nandipha Magudumana's bail application continues
Nandipha Magudumana appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court for her bail application.Read More
Ex-cop who flooded Cape Flats with illegal guns walks free. Class action looms
The fact that Christian Prinsloo is out on parole is a 'travesty of justice', says GunFree SA.Read More
Full Lady R report release will ‘jeopardise work & safety' of SANDF - Ramaphosa
Though the full panel report into the now-debunked claims that South Africa supplied Russia with arms through the Lady R cargo vessel will be kept classified. President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would release an executive summary of it on Monday.Read More