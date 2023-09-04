SABC won't air Rugby World Cup after opting out of R37.7M for broadcast rights
So just how does a tournament like this slip through the fingers of the national broadcaster?
Lester Kiewit speaks to former SABC GM of Sport, and founder of Sportscape Media, Gary Rathbone to find out.
The SABC is refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7 million for the rights to broadcast live all potential Springbok games from the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
The games will only be available on SuperSport Grandstand and Rugby channels on the most expensive DStv Premium package.
The SABC wants to sublicence the rights from SuperSport to show the games involving the country’s national team so that millions of its viewers who don’t have DStv Premium can watch the Springboks defend their title.
Rathbone says that this decision "is a strategy being played among broadcasters who compete for broadcasting rights."
SuperSport are determined to make sure they have complete control over digital and that whole streaming space and they allow the SABC to move into that and threaten them in this space.Gary Rathbone, Founder - Sportscape Media
Kiewit mentions that this power play comes at the cost of the possibility of uniting South Africans through sport - as many previous World Cups have had the power to accomplish.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SABC won't air Rugby World Cup after opting out of R37.7M for broadcast rights
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Zaian
More from Sport
South Africa to host Down Syndrome International Gymnastics World Championships
Gymnasts from six different countries will participate in the DSIGO World Championships, which will take place at the Matsport Centre in Eldoraigne, Tshwane on 23 and 24 September.Read More
'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite
Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, international relations and sports management.Read More
Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today
The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm.Read More
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby
The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006. While it might have been a first title in 17 years, it was one that was sealed in emphatic fashion, with the team winning every single match of the 14-game season.Read More
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney
This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway.Read More
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday
The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday!Read More
Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now?
Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol.Read More
[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand
These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming!Read More
'A lot of major problems at Chiefs': Former striker, Shane McGregor
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, McGregor highlighted what drove players to perform in his era, and said Kaizer Chiefs needs to reconsider its current model of recruiting coaches and players.Read More