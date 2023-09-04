Meet Barbie Oppenheimer: The real-life version of a viral hashtag
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending online news which includes a grandma named after a viral hashtag: Barbie Oppenheimer.
Skip to 7:50 for this one.
A grandma and retired speech pathology professor says it's hard going into places and introducing herself as Barbie Oppenheimer since the movies 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' (#Barbenheimer) went viral upon their releases over the same weekend.
RELATED: 'BARBENHEIMER' (BARBIE AND OPPENHEIMER) REVIVES CINEMAS... AND GOES VIRAL
Friedman reports that Oppenheimer is the surname she married into.
Growing up, Barbie Oppenheimer was born Barbara Burrington, but as a girl, she was choosy about nicknames before settling on Barbie.
But at around age 12, she was so conscious of her famous name that she changed its spelling to Barby - separating her identity from the legendary Barbie doll.
RELATED: 'BARBIE IS NOT JUST FOR LITTLE GIRLS' - MEET THE KING OF BARBIE
Hold on, there's more...
Remember, we said Barbie married an Oppenheimer? Turns out, her husband, Donald Oppenheimer is a long- distant relative of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist from the movie - is this serendipity?
Of course, Friedman points out that the living Barbie Oppenheimer is the embodiment of a viral hashtag.
I just thought it was amusing that someone who has the name Barbie Oppenheimer in the real world is also a living hashtag.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
Yes, it's reported that Barbie Oppenheimer saw both the movies 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' and was part of the #Barbenheimer watch crew.
RELATED: It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar
P.S... at this moment we'd like to point out that Friedman's name is Barbara and has been called Barbie at some point in her life, what a lot of Barbie gals there are!
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet Barbie Oppenheimer: The real-life version of a viral hashtag
